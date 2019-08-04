Bb&T Increased Its Position in Genuine Parts Co (GPC) by $304,976 as Shares Declined; Miracle Mile Advisors Has Lifted Its Stake in Adobe (ADBE) as Share Price Rose

Miracle Mile Advisors Llc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 131.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miracle Mile Advisors Llc bought 14,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 25,158 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.70M, up from 10,858 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $142.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $4.73 during the last trading session, reaching $293.71. About 3.40M shares traded or 34.03% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 17/05/2018 – Adobe Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 09/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to ADOBE SYSTEMS on May 8 for “Online source separation” (California, Illinois Inventors); 26/03/2018 – EPAM Showcases Solutions at Adobe Summit That Accelerate Time to Market and Drive Revenue; 27/03/2018 – New ContentSquare Integration With Adobe Analytics Cloud Unlocks Enhanced Revenue Attribution to Customers’ Investments in UX and In-Page Content; 16/04/2018 – Invoca Releases New Extension for Adobe Cloud Platform Launch; 05/04/2018 – Adobe Appoints John Murphy Chief Financial Officer; 27/03/2018 – Search Discovery Releases New Tools to Optimize the Adobe Launch Experience; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO, ADOBE EXPAND PARTNERSHIP ON ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES; 21/05/2018 – Permira Announces Sale of Magento Commerce to Adobe for US$1.68 billion; 26/03/2018 – Barron’s: Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade

Bb&T Corp increased its stake in Genuine Parts Co (GPC) by 2.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb&T Corp bought 2,723 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% . The institutional investor held 128,217 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.36M, up from 125,494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb&T Corp who had been investing in Genuine Parts Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.46% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $92.2. About 901,742 shares traded or 20.14% up from the average. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 0.63% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GPC News: 16/05/2018 – Genuine Parts: Staples’ Offer Not a Superior Proposal or LIkeliy to Lead to Superior One; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – COMBINED CO WILL HAVE 3 ESSENDANT-APPOINTED DIRECTORS, 4 GENUINE PARTS-APPOINTED DIRECTORS, AND 4 DIRECTORS APPOINTED BY MUTUAL AGREEMENT; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT, GENUINE PARTS COMPANY’S S.P. RICHARDS TO COMBINE; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – UPON DEAL CLOSING, GENUINE PARTS SHAREHOLDERS TO OWN ABOUT 51% & ESSENDANT SHAREHOLDERS TO OWN ABOUT 49% OF COMBINED CO ON DILUTED BASIS; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Maintains 2018 Rev and Earnings Outlook; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Company Reports Sales And Earnings For The First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 16/05/2018 – STAPLES – ON APRIL 27, ESSENDANT INFORMED IT WAS NOT ABLE TO ENTER DISCUSSIONS WITH STAPLES UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT BETWEEN ESSENDANT, GENUINE PARTS; 16/05/2018 – STAPLES: ESND DECLINED TALKS IN APRIL, CITED GENUINE PARTS PACT; 18/04/2018 – HERO MOTOCORP LTD HROM.NS SAYS LAUNCHING AN E-COMMERCE PORTAL TO RETAIL HERO GENUINE PARTS AND ACCESSORIES; 16/05/2018 – Genuine Parts Company Comments On Definitive Merger Agreement With Essendant Following Staples’ Conditional, Non-Binding Propos

Miracle Mile Advisors Llc, which manages about $371.73 million and $1.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IXC) by 421,927 shares to 6,410 shares, valued at $216,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 249,249 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.86M shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paloma Mgmt Company has invested 0.05% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 0.46% or 883,266 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Management has 0.55% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 27,370 shares. Natixis Ltd Partnership reported 0.25% stake. Clean Yield Gru owns 337 shares. Scharf Invests Limited Liability Corp reported 2,790 shares. Acg Wealth reported 31,115 shares. Merian Invsts (Uk) Ltd has invested 0.07% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Strategic Glob Advsrs Limited Com has 972 shares. Cwm Lc owns 733 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Communication Ltd has 6,200 shares. Sumitomo Life Insurance Commerce holds 21,589 shares or 0.77% of its portfolio. Regions Financial holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 14,406 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Lc, Colorado-based fund reported 25 shares. Vigilant Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 127 shares or 0% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold GPC shares while 194 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 108.27 million shares or 0.65% more from 107.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Homrich & Berg reported 11,210 shares. Johnson Financial Grp has invested 0.02% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Tdam Usa owns 6,818 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Morgan Stanley stated it has 938,880 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Cadence Cap Management Limited Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 6,062 shares. 188,393 were reported by Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp. Levin Cap Strategies Ltd Partnership invested in 3,816 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Eaton Vance holds 0.07% or 286,345 shares in its portfolio. 49,042 were accumulated by Victory Cap Mngmt Inc. Perella Weinberg Partners Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.09% or 17,681 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Hldg stated it has 0.01% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Cetera Advisor Networks Ltd Company reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Advisory Alpha Ltd owns 3 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 159,003 were accumulated by Envestnet Asset Management. Bessemer Securities Limited Co has invested 0.05% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC).

Since May 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $495,050 activity.