BB&T (BBT) to pay $0.45 on Sep 3, 2019; MICROPORT SCIENTIFIC ORDINARY SHAR (MCRPF) Shorts Increased By 37.94%

MICROPORT SCIENTIFIC CORP ORDINARY SHAR (OTCMKTS:MCRPF) had an increase of 37.94% in short interest. MCRPF’s SI was 6.89M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 37.94% from 4.99M shares previously. With 3,000 avg volume, 2295 days are for MICROPORT SCIENTIFIC CORP ORDINARY SHAR (OTCMKTS:MCRPF)’s short sellers to cover MCRPF’s short positions. It closed at $0.7458 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

BB&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) is expected to pay $0.45 on Sep 3, 2019. (NYSE:BBT) shareholders before Aug 13, 2019 will receive the $0.45 dividend. BB&T Corp’s current price of $47.35 translates into 0.95% yield. BB&T Corp’s dividend has Aug 14, 2019 as record date. Jul 30, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $47.35. About 2.77M shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 15/03/2018 – BB&T names Corts, Willett to new leadership roles; 06/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – CAPITAL USED IN DEAL WILL IMPACT BB&T’S 2018 COMPREHENSIVE CAPITAL ANALYSIS AND REVIEW; 21/03/2018 – BB&T increases prime lending rate; 19/04/2018 – BB&T Profit Nearly Doubles; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – SEES FY 2018 AVERAGE TOTAL LOANS UP 1 PCT TO 3 PCT VS 2017; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – QTR-END RISK BASED COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 RATIO 10.2 PCT VS 10.3 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 14/05/2018 – BB&T at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference Tomorrow; 22/04/2018 – DJ BB&T Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BBT); 15/03/2018 – BB&T CORP – CHRISTIAN CORTS HAS BEEN NAMED PRESIDENT FOR ITS TENNESSEE REGION; 06/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – REGIONS FINANCIAL AGREES TO SELL INSURANCE BUSINESS TO BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS

BB&T Corporation operates as a financial holding firm that provides various banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, and individuals. The company has market cap of $36.27 billion. It operates in six divisions: Community Banking, Residential Mortgage Banking, Dealer Financial Services, Specialized Lending, Insurance Services, and Financial Services. It has a 11.72 P/E ratio. The company's deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold BB&T Corporation shares while 258 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 507.19 million shares or 5.73% more from 479.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Altavista Wealth has invested 0.18% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). 1.11M were accumulated by New York State Teachers Retirement System. Goelzer Invest Mngmt accumulated 0.26% or 59,325 shares. Lincoln Natl owns 0.02% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 8,530 shares. 1832 Asset Management Limited Partnership reported 2.11M shares stake. Allstate Corporation accumulated 66,755 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Proffitt & Goodson has 303 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pitcairn invested in 0.08% or 16,096 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 1.43M shares or 0.13% of the stock. Gam Ag owns 86,863 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Signature Estate Inv Advisors Limited Company holds 7,439 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 200 were reported by Spectrum Mgmt Inc. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.01% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Winch Advisory Ser Ltd Liability holds 0% or 63 shares in its portfolio. Oregon-based Ferguson Wellman Capital Inc has invested 0.41% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT).

Among 3 analysts covering BB&T (NYSE:BBT), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. BB&T has $56 highest and $50.5000 lowest target. $52.17’s average target is 10.18% above currents $47.35 stock price. BB&T had 15 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Hold” rating and $56 target in Monday, March 11 report. The stock of BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, July 9. UBS maintained BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) on Wednesday, July 10 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) earned “Hold” rating by UBS on Monday, March 4. Morgan Stanley maintained BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) on Monday, April 22 with “Equal-Weight” rating.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $198,546 activity. $198,546 worth of BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) was bought by Graney Patrick C III.

MicroPort Scientific Corporation, an investment holding company, develops, makes, and sells interventional medical devices worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.25 billion. The Company’s Orthopedics Devices segment offers reconstructive joints, spine, trauma, and other professional implants and equipment. It has a 57.37 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Cardiovascular Devices segment provides coronary stents and related delivery systems; and dilatation catheters and accessories.