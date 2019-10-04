Bb&T Securities Lowered Holding in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by $7.19 Million as Stock Value Declined; Merck & Co (MRK) Stock Value Rose While Jennison Associates Cut Stake

Bb&T Securities Llc decreased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 44.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb&T Securities Llc sold 276,721 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 342,684 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.03M, down from 619,405 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb&T Securities Llc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $26.92. About 1.57M shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Adj EPS 36c; 25/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Co expected to post earnings of 33 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 22/03/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Co. CDS Widens 8 Bps; 22/04/2018 – DJ Weyerhaeuser Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WY); 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig Eerkes as Chairman of Board to Succeed William Weyerhaeuser; 27/04/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO WY.N : D. A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $2.50 TO $37.50 ; RATING NEUTRAL; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Net $269M; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Wood Products Adjusted Earnings Significantly Higher Compared With 1Q; 17/05/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO. DECLARES DIV ON SHRS; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Timberlands Earnings Significantly Higher Than Year Earlier, but Lower Than 1Q 2018

Jennison Associates Llc decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 85.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jennison Associates Llc sold 11.01M shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 1.83M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $153.23 million, down from 12.84M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jennison Associates Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $213.42B market cap company. The stock increased 2.13% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $84.5. About 3.11 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 16/04/2018 – NEARLY 70 PCT OF KEYTRUDA PLUS CHEMOTHERAPY PATIENTS ALIVE AFTER 1 YEAR VS 49 PCT FOR CHEMO ALONE – DATA; 25/04/2018 – European Commission Approves Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo (nivolumab) Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced Melanoma and; 26/03/2018 – Phase III IMpower150 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) and Avastin (Bevacizumab) Plus Carboplatin and; 26/04/2018 – BMY CEO SAYS OPDIVO IS A GROWTH FRANCHISE; 03/04/2018 – The European Medicines Agency Accepts Regulatory Submission for LYNPARZA® (olaparib) in BRCA-Mutated HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: Darzalex Is the First Monoclonal Antibody Approved for Newly Diagnosed Patients With Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 08/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE CEO SAYS ARE VERY OPEN TO PARTNERSHIPS TO LICENSE OUT DRUG PIPELINE CANDIDATES, FOR BTKI DRUG IN PARTICULAR; 30/03/2018 – Merck’s Zepatier Sales Fall; Hepatitis C Market Unchanged; 30/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 019555 Company: MERCK SHARP DOHME; 09/04/2018 – HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE SAYS TECENTRIQ APPROVED BY HEALTH CANADA

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold WY shares while 242 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 550.67 million shares or 0.48% more from 548.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Adams Asset Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 181,131 shares or 0.74% of its portfolio. Bokf Na holds 0.03% or 43,674 shares. Korea Investment accumulated 2,779 shares. Csat Investment Advisory Limited Partnership has 1,897 shares. Neville Rodie & Shaw has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Tiemann Advsrs Lc holds 0.16% or 8,221 shares. 153,295 were reported by Punch Inv. Mraz Amerine & Assoc holds 0.18% or 23,095 shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise Financial has invested 0.01% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Telos Capital holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 9,540 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 1.07 million shares. Moreover, Smith Asset Mngmt Gp Lp has 0% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Ameritas Inv Prns has 12,955 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Georgia-based Invesco Limited has invested 0.15% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Moreover, Communications Of Virginia Va has 0.05% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY).

Bb&T Securities Llc, which manages about $6.38B and $10.98B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (USMV) by 208,957 shares to 967,420 shares, valued at $59.72 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Davis Fundamental Etf Tr by 24,804 shares in the quarter, for a total of 140,176 shares, and has risen its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (NYSE:MMP).

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $119,640 activity.

Analysts await Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.12 EPS, down 57.14% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.28 per share. WY’s profit will be $88.68 million for 56.08 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual EPS reported by Weyerhaeuser Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.00% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.25 earnings per share, up 5.04% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.19 per share. MRK’s profit will be $3.16B for 16.90 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Merck & Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

Jennison Associates Llc, which manages about $100.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 7,662 shares to 27,391 shares, valued at $4.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Natera Inc by 869,420 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.43 million shares, and has risen its stake in Nextera Energy Partners Lp (NYSE:NEP).