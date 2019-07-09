Bb&T (BBT) Market Value Declined While Spc Financial Upped by $414,000 Its Holding; Mastercard (MA) Shareholder Westwood Management Has Decreased Stake by $3.22 Million as Stock Rose

Westwood Management Corp decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc. (MA) by 3.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Management Corp sold 13,710 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 339,028 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.82M, down from 352,738 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Management Corp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $277.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $271.23. About 2.06 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 07/05/2018 – CPI Card Group Discusses Prepaid Innovation, Payments Security & Fraud at Card Forum 2018; 07/03/2018 – Digital Focus Aligns Mastercard Organization and Investments; 24/05/2018 – Aaron Lucchetti: Exclusive: Retailers met with Federal Reserve, FTC to raise concerns about a new online-payment initiative; 20/04/2018 – Shiny New Button May Help Visa, Mastercard and AmEx Fight PayPal; 16/05/2018 – CPI Card Group’s Suite of Metal Card Solutions Earns Bronze Stevie® Award in 2018 American Business Awards®; 21/03/2018 – EQUIFAX INC – EQUIFAX BOARD NOW CONSISTS OF 12 DIRECTORS, ALL OF WHOM ARE INDEPENDENT; 24/05/2018 – Retailers Met With FTC, Fed Over Concerns About Visa, Mastercard Plans; 06/04/2018 – The CEOs from Microsoft, Adobe, and Mastercard have all graduated from this high school. via @CNBCMakeIt; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard: New Revenue Recognition Rules and Acquisitions Contributed 4 Percentage Points to Rev Growth; 02/05/2018 – CHINESE BANKS ARE ISSUING MASTERCARD CARDS AGAIN: HUND-MEJEAN

Spc Financial Inc increased its stake in Bb&T Corp (BBT) by 40.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spc Financial Inc bought 9,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.69% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 31,034 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.44M, up from 22,034 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spc Financial Inc who had been investing in Bb&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $49.39. About 3.34 million shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has declined 13.47% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 24/04/2018 – BB&T announces second-quarter dividends; 06/04/2018 – Regions Fincl Agrees to Sell Insurance Business to BB&T Insurance Holdings; 24/04/2018 – BB&T BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 37.5C FROM 33C, EST. 33C; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP CFO SAYS REGIONAL INSURANCE WILL ADD ABOUT $70-PLUS MILLION IN REVENUE FOR THE SECOND HALF OF THE YEAR- CONF CALL; 13/03/2018 BB&T names Rhodes to lead Greater Delaware Valley region; 19/04/2018 – BB&T Profit Nearly Doubles; 08/05/2018 – BB&T at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Rev $2.81B; 23/04/2018 – BB&T Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – SEES FY 2018 REV UP 2 PCT – 4 PCT VS 2017

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.82 earnings per share, up 9.64% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.66 per share. MA’s profit will be $1.86B for 37.26 P/E if the $1.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.25% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retirement System Of Alabama holds 0.85% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 746,433 shares. Martin Currie Limited has 29,377 shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. Duncker Streett Company, a Missouri-based fund reported 53,552 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings has invested 0.31% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested in 0.79% or 1.26M shares. Duff & Phelps Invest Mngmt reported 9,655 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. First Interstate Bank & Trust has 0.04% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 780 shares. Central Asset & Mngmt Holdings (Hk) has invested 1.69% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Incline Global Limited Liability Corporation reported 1.73% stake. Northeast Consultants Incorporated invested in 0.11% or 4,313 shares. Bankshares Of New York Mellon Corporation invested in 0.78% or 11.76M shares. Wespac Advsrs Llc owns 1,914 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board accumulated 414,268 shares. Alleghany Corp De reported 185,000 shares. Btg Pactual Glob Asset Mgmt Limited owns 1.14% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 12,725 shares.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $4.04 million activity.

Westwood Management Corp, which manages about $655.18 million and $737.32M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) by 14,400 shares to 169,650 shares, valued at $30.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA) by 5,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Progressive Corp. (NYSE:PGR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold BBT shares while 258 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 507.19 million shares or 5.73% more from 479.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hyman Charles D accumulated 149,585 shares. State Bank Of Hawaii, Hawaii-based fund reported 16,514 shares. Bokf Na reported 0.14% stake. Nomura Asset Mgmt reported 0.07% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Victory Capital Mngmt has invested 0.04% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Proffitt Goodson stated it has 303 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Private Advisor Ltd Company has invested 0.03% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Hrt Fincl Lc has 0.04% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Leavell Inv Management Inc has 39,154 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Moors Cabot Inc has invested 0.35% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Sva Plumb Wealth Mgmt Limited Com stated it has 14,457 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. First Western Management Com owns 5,833 shares for 3.85% of their portfolio. Raymond James And Assoc reported 0.17% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Amundi Pioneer Asset owns 0.08% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 1.25M shares. Westover Cap Advsrs Ltd reported 49,031 shares.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $198,546 activity.