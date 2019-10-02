Bb&T (BBT) Shareholder Rnc Capital Management Has Boosted Stake by $26.09 Million as Share Value Rose; Marsh & Mclennan Companies (MMC) Holding Has Increased by Amica Retiree Medical Trust

Rnc Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Bb&T Corp (BBT) by 974.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rnc Capital Management Llc bought 532,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The institutional investor held 587,050 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.84 million, up from 54,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rnc Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bb&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.52% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $51.02. About 2.51 million shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 23/04/2018 – BB&T Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – Regions Financial Agrees to Sell Insurance Business to BB&T Insurance Holdings; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Rev $2.81B; 26/04/2018 – BB&T Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Noninterest Expense $1.69B; 24/04/2018 – BB&T BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 37.5C FROM 33C, EST. 33C; 06/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL – TO SELL ITS REGIONS INSURANCE GROUP INC SUBSIDIARY TO BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS; 13/03/2018 BB&T names Rhodes to lead Greater Delaware Valley region; 14/05/2018 – BB&T at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – QTR-END RISK BASED COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 RATIO 10.2 PCT VS 10.3 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR

Amica Retiree Medical Trust increased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Companies Inc (MMC) by 160.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought 3,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.81% . The institutional investor held 5,926 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $591,000, up from 2,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $96.13. About 584,980 shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 17.52% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 27/03/2018 – MARSH & MCLENNAN UNIT MERCER’S GLOBAL AUM $227B AT ’17 END; 21/03/2018 – REG-Marsh & McLennan Marsh & McLennan Companies Declares Quarterly Dividend; 14/05/2018 – MHM: Marsh & McLennan: Marsh & McLennan Companies to Webcast 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on May 17; 23/03/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 11/05/2018 – YellowAdvertiser: EXCLUSIVE: ‘Just comply? They probably said that to Rosa Parks as well’ – Inside Terry Marsh’s latest trial -; 13/03/2018 – Florida Governor: Governor Scott Appoints James “Lee” Marsh to the Second Judicial Circuit Court; 23/05/2018 – Karolinska Institutet researcher discusses inflammation therapies at Feinstein Institute Marsh Lecture; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Growth Adds Aon, Exits Marsh & McLennan; 08/05/2018 – Mercer’s Tracy Watts Named ‘Top 25 Consultant’ by Consulting® Magazine; 10/04/2018 – Sunit Patel Joins Mercer as Chief Actuary, US Health

Rnc Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.08B and $1.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bristol (NYSE:BMY) by 29,540 shares to 829,752 shares, valued at $37.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson& Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5,128 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 224,689 shares, and cut its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET).

