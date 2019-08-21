Bb&T Cut Pentair Plc (PNR) Stake by $498,696; Marriott Vacations Wrldwde C (VAC) Holder Frontfour Capital Group Has Cut Its Stake

Bb&T Corp decreased its stake in Pentair Plc (PNR) by 26.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb&T Corp sold 11,334 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The institutional investor held 32,184 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43M, down from 43,518 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb&T Corp who had been investing in Pentair Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $36.55. About 92,430 shares traded. Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) has declined 10.51% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical PNR News: 03/04/2018 – PENTAIR SAYS JOHN L. STAUCH APPOINTED CEO – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – Pentair at Electrical Products Group Conference May 21; 08/05/2018 – Pentair Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.25-Adj EPS $2.30; 19/04/2018 – PENTAIR PLC PNR.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $1.75 TO $1.80 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 19/04/2018 – Pentair Sees nVent FY18 Sales of Approximately $2.2B; 19/04/2018 – Pentair 1Q Net $102.9M; 22/05/2018 – PENTAIR PLC – SUBSIDIARY COMMENCED CASH TENDER OFFER FOR AGGREGATE PURCHASE PRICE OF UP TO $400 MLN; 26/03/2018 – PENTAIR – NVENT FINANCE ENTERED INTO CREDIT AGREEMENT FOR A FIVE-YEAR $200.0 MLN TERM LOAN FACILITY AND A FIVE-YEAR $600.0 MLN SENIOR CREDIT FACILITY; 03/04/2018 – PENTAIR SAYS BOARD APPOINTED MARK BORIN TO SERVE AS CFO, CONDITIONED UPON AND EFFECTIVE AS OF COMPLETION OF SEPARATION – SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – PENTAIR BOARD OKS SEPARATION OF NVENT

Frontfour Capital Group Llc decreased its stake in Marriott Vacations Wrldwde C (VAC) by 40.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontfour Capital Group Llc sold 118,673 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.42% . The hedge fund held 170,901 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.98M, down from 289,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontfour Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Marriott Vacations Wrldwde C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $97.41. About 90,672 shares traded. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) has declined 13.38% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.38% the S&P500. Some Historical VAC News: 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181315: Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation; ILG, Inc; 03/05/2018 – Marriott Vacations Sees 2018 Contract Sales Growth 7%-12%; 16/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Marriott Vacations in lead to clinch merger with ILG; 26/03/2018 – BGC’S AMEREX ENERGY SERVICES WINS MANDATE FOR NA MARRIOTT SITES; 19/03/2018 – PRISA Group and Peachtree Hotel Group Announce Grand Opening of 175-Room AC Hotel by Marriott Tampa/Airport – Westshore; 16/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Marriott Vacations in the lead to clinch merger with ILG; 02/04/2018 – Holiday Inn Express and Marriott Earn Top Customer Experience Ratings for Hotels, According to Temkin Group; 16/04/2018 – Chase and Marriott Announce the Marriott Rewards Premier Plus Credit Card – a New Card with More Value, More Access, More; 17/05/2018 – 120-Room Courtyard by Marriott Hershey Chocolate Avenue Awarded 2017 Marriott Opening Hotel of the Year; 02/04/2018 – Commonwealth Hotels Acquire Two Additional Marriott Brand Hotels

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.83 in 2018Q4.

Bb&T Corp, which manages about $5.60 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 3,146 shares to 7,589 shares, valued at $797,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 7,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 342,613 shares, and has risen its stake in Citizens (NYSE:CFG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.92 in 2018Q4.