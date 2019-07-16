Bb&T Securities Has Boosted Maxim Integrated Prods (MXIM) Position by $2.50 Million; Market Value Declined; Automatic Data Processing Com (ADP) Stock Price Rose While Clean Yield Group Cut Holding by $956,544

Bb&T Securities Llc increased its stake in Maxim Integrated Prods Inc (MXIM) by 19.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb&T Securities Llc bought 47,166 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.21% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 290,441 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.44 million, up from 243,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb&T Securities Llc who had been investing in Maxim Integrated Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $62.25. About 773,050 shares traded. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) has declined 6.20% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MXIM News: 26/04/2018 – Maxim Integrated 3Q Rev $648.6M; 30/04/2018 – Maxim Group LLC Expands Equity Research Platform With the Appointment of a Senior Biotechnology Analyst; 30/05/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : MAXIM SAYS SUBSCRIPTION SERVICES LONG-TERM OPPORTUNITY NOT ATTRACTIVE ENOUGH; 06/03/2018 – VMWARE INC VMW.N : MAXIM RASIES TARGET PRICE TO $134 FROM $123; 26/04/2018 – MAXIM INTEGRATED 3Q NET REV. $649M, EST. $640.5M; 14/05/2018 – Maxim Integrated Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – MAXIM POWER CORP – CHOSEN NOT TO REMEDIATE AND RECLAIM ENTIRE MILNER SITE AT THIS TIME; 21/03/2018 – Maxim’s Himalaya uSLlC Solution, the Industry’s Smallest Power Modules, Revolutionizes Design for Highly Space-Constrained Applications; 26/04/2018 – Maxim Integrated Sees 4Q EPS 62c-EPS 68c; 25/05/2018 – NUTANIX INC NTNX.O : MAXIM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $71

Clean Yield Group decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc Com (ADP) by 20.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clean Yield Group sold 6,016 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,113 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.69 million, down from 29,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clean Yield Group who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $165.01. About 1.18M shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 25.81% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 13/03/2018 – SAMURA KAMARA OF RULING ADP PARTY FINISHES SECOND IN FIRST ROUND WITH 42.7 PERCENT AND WILL COMPETE IN RUN-OFF – SIERRA LEONE ELECTION COMMISSION; 02/05/2018 – ADP 3Q REV. $3.7B, EST. $3.67B; 02/05/2018 – ADP Report: At Current Pace, U.S. Unemployment ‘Will Soon Be in the Threes’; 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT SANTIAGO DE CHILE AIRPORT, 45%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, HAS INCREASED BY 14.9% IN FEBRUARY 2018 COMPARED TO 2017; 30/05/2018 – U.S. ADP May National Employment Report Details (Table); 19/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – REMAINING DURATION OF CONCESSION UNTIL 2032; 11/04/2018 – ADP BOOSTS CASH DIV; 23/03/2018 – ADP Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – ADP ADP.O INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 10 PCT; 30/05/2018 – On the data front, ADP payrolls data are due at 8:15 a.m. ET while a second reading of first-quarter GDP will come out at 8.30 a.m. ET

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 22.83% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.92 per share. ADP’s profit will be $491.81M for 36.51 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.77 actual earnings per share reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.16% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 28, 2019 – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “ADP (ADP) Upgraded to Buy: Here’s Why – Nasdaq” published on June 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s Why You Should Hold on to Navigant Consulting (NCI) – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “U.S. trade deficit at five-month high; labor market slowing – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “S&P 500, Dow trade at records in early action as Wall Street digests a weak ADP jobs report – MarketWatch” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Clean Yield Group, which manages about $246.53M and $247.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Mls Inc Com (NYSE:GIS) by 15,855 shares to 126,896 shares, valued at $6.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vodafone Group Plc New Sponsored Adr (NASDAQ:VOD) by 183,439 shares in the quarter, for a total of 422,225 shares, and has risen its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN).

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 insider sales for $8.86 million activity. Rodriguez Carlos A sold $5.42M worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) on Thursday, February 14. Another trade for 1,706 shares valued at $256,567 was made by Weinstein Donald on Wednesday, February 13. The insider Ayala John sold 6,428 shares worth $966,713. Black Maria also sold $236,629 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) shares. On Tuesday, February 5 the insider Politi Douglas W sold $875,129. $509,766 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) was sold by O’Brien Dermot J on Tuesday, January 22.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 745,420 are owned by 1832 Asset Mgmt L P. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 2,334 shares. Raymond James Svcs Advsr holds 0.12% or 176,717 shares in its portfolio. Van Strum & Towne reported 59,467 shares stake. Moors And Cabot, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 10,014 shares. South Texas Money Management holds 0.02% or 2,407 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt stated it has 7,990 shares. Albion Financial Gru Ut stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Private Advisor Grp Inc Ltd Com, New Jersey-based fund reported 49,030 shares. Blume Cap Management Inc reported 150 shares stake. First Personal Fincl Serv holds 0.03% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) or 553 shares. Alphamark Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Timber Creek Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com invested in 250 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Massachusetts-based Fiduciary Communications has invested 0.68% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Pinnacle Ptnrs reported 0.74% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $1.35 million activity. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $273,369 was sold by BRONSON JOSEPH R. $80,828 worth of stock was sold by Wright Mary Ann on Wednesday, January 16. $802,297 worth of stock was sold by BERGMAN JAMES R on Wednesday, February 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold MXIM shares while 156 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 250.70 million shares or 5.70% less from 265.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jefferies Group Limited Liability Corp accumulated 27,350 shares. Whittier Communications Of Nevada has 1,660 shares. 1St Source Comml Bank holds 4,880 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Marathon Asset Ltd Liability Partnership, United Kingdom-based fund reported 1.15 million shares. Johnson Financial Gp holds 0% in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) or 82 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd accumulated 6,128 shares or 0% of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.03% or 235,289 shares. Numerixs Investment Technology holds 5,200 shares. Campbell Newman Asset Mgmt Inc owns 1.89% invested in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) for 229,980 shares. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability has invested 0.04% in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Kentucky-based Kentucky Retirement System Ins Tru Fund has invested 0.06% in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Los Angeles Capital Management Equity has 0.05% invested in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Westpac Bk Corporation owns 270,211 shares. Envestnet Asset reported 79,902 shares. Ent Financial Services Corp holds 803 shares.