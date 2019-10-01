Bb&T Securities Raised Holding in British Amern Tob Plc (BTI) by $324,870 as Shares Declined; Marathon Partners Equity Management Upped Its Grubhub (GRUB) Position by $10.78 Million

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc increased its stake in Grubhub Inc (GRUB) by 87.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc bought 140,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.29% . The hedge fund held 300,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.40M, up from 160,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc who had been investing in Grubhub Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $56.21. About 1.19M shares traded. Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) has declined 45.58% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GRUB News: 10/04/2018 – Bill Gurley, general partner at venture capital fund Benchmark, has backed companies like OpenTable, Zillow, Grubhub and Uber; 06/04/2018 – Postmates and DoorDash have discussed a merger to fend off Uber, GrubHub and Amazon; 15/03/2018 ShiftPixy Delivers a Revolution to Fast Food and Fast Casual; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub 1Q EBITDA $64.1M; 10/05/2018 – GRUBHUB TO OFFER JACK IN BOX DELIVERY IN OVER 20 MARKETS; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub Sees 2Q EPS $228M-EPS $236M; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: HALF SKY CAPITAL CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER Ll RAN SAYS GRUBHUB IS ATTRACTIVE INVESTMENT IDEA; 07/04/2018 – Postmates and DoorDash have discussed a merger to fend off Uber, GrubHub and Amazon:; 02/04/2018 – GRUBHUB EXPANDS DELIVERY OFFERING TO 34 ADDED MARKETS NATIONWID; 01/05/2018 – Correct: GrubHub Sees 2Q Rev $228M-$236M

Bb&T Securities Llc increased its stake in British Amern Tob Plc (BTI) by 4.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb&T Securities Llc bought 9,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.22% . The institutional investor held 231,530 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.07 million, up from 221,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb&T Securities Llc who had been investing in British Amern Tob Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.99B market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $36.9. About 961,010 shares traded. British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSEMKT:BTI) has declined 34.70% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.70% the S&P500. Some Historical BTI News: 15/03/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO TO COMMIT TO TRANSFORMING TOBACCO; 21/05/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO (MALAYSIA) BHD – QTRLY NET PROFIT 95.9 MLN RGT; 21/05/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO (MALAYSIA) BHD – YEAR AGO QTRLY REVENUE 748.4 MLN RGT, NET PROFIT 114.2 MLN RGT; 15/03/2018 – British American Tobacco Underlines Commitment to Transforming Tobacco in Latest Group Reports; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms British American Tobacco at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC – GROUP REMAINS ON TRACK FOR ANOTHER GOOD YEAR OF EARNINGS GROWTH; 25/04/2018 – BAT plans to further raise investment in next-generation products

Bb&T Securities Llc, which manages about $6.38B and $10.98B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (FLOT) by 548,786 shares to 261,079 shares, valued at $13.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 8,808 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,875 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (THRK).