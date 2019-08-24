Bb&T Securities Has Cut Its Holding in Sealed Air New (SEE) by $596,988; Lpl Finl Hldgs (LPLA) Holder Hbk Investments LP Upped Position

Bb&T Securities Llc decreased its stake in Sealed Air Corp New (SEE) by 35.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb&T Securities Llc sold 12,978 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 23,394 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08 million, down from 36,372 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb&T Securities Llc who had been investing in Sealed Air Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.02% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $40.43. About 1.57M shares traded or 25.95% up from the average. Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) has declined 4.85% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SEE News: 26/04/2018 – Sealed Air at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 19/04/2018 – DJ Sealed Air Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SEE); 03/04/2018 Sealed Air Selects PTC’s ThingWorx for Operational Efficiency, Support of Global Sustainability Strategy; 11/04/2018 – Sealed Air to Hold Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Results; 17/05/2018 – Sealed Air Board Elects Jerry R. Whitaker Chairman; 17/05/2018 – Sealed Air Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 03/04/2018 – Sealed Air Selects PTC’s ThingWorx for Operational Efficiency, Support of Global Sustainability Strategy; 03/05/2018 – SEALED AIR INCREASED SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION TO $1.0B; 23/05/2018 – Sealed Air Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $2.45-Adj EPS $2.55

Hbk Investments LP increased its stake in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (LPLA) by 165.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Investments LP bought 14,803 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.05% . The hedge fund held 23,750 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65 million, up from 8,947 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Investments LP who had been investing in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.55% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $73.13. About 617,191 shares traded. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) has risen 25.35% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.35% the S&P500. Some Historical LPLA News: 26/04/2018 – LPL Financial and 626 Financial Welcome Tom Anderton and Ryan Howard; 08/05/2018 – LPL Financial at Field Trip Hosted By SunTrust Today; 22/03/2018 – LPL Financial Reports Monthly Activity for February 2018; 18/04/2018 – LPL Financial Chief Acknowledges Problems — Barrons.com; 11/04/2018 – LPL Financial Spends Big on Recruitment — Barrons.com; 02/05/2018 – Regulators: LPL Had Been Negligent in Preventing Sale of Unregistered Securities; 22/05/2018 – LPL Financial Reports Monthly Activity for April 2018; 15/05/2018 – Will LPL, Lightyear Buy Cetera? — Barrons.com; 15/05/2018 – Lpl Financial Adds WBI BullBear Global High Income ETF: 13F; 22/05/2018 – LPL FINANCIAL APRIL TOTAL NET NEW ASSETS $2.1B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.86, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold LPLA shares while 82 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 76.20 million shares or 0.69% more from 75.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth stated it has 214 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Ltd reported 0.01% of its portfolio in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA). Sun Life Inc holds 591 shares. Moreover, Regions has 0% invested in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA). Soros Fund Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.92% or 571,971 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity holds 0.37% or 370,929 shares in its portfolio. Northcoast Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company owns 17,357 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. 219,532 are held by Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas. Victory Capital Mngmt accumulated 775,119 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% of its portfolio in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) for 84,126 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Limited Liability Corporation owns 1.68 million shares. Trexquant LP invested 0.03% in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA). Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 167,435 shares. Assetmark owns 398 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Invesco Limited holds 0.06% or 2.36M shares in its portfolio.

Hbk Investments L P, which manages about $18.41 billion and $7.66B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) by 55,020 shares to 12,180 shares, valued at $871,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA) by 53,854 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,465 shares, and cut its stake in Columbus Mckinnon Corp N Y (NASDAQ:CMCO).

More notable recent LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “LPL Financial Welcomes Bay Federal Credit Union – GlobeNewswire” on May 02, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “NOTICE TO DISREGARD — LPL Financial Holdings, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” published on June 13, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “LPL Financial and Good Life Companies Welcome J.R. Frenzel – GlobeNewswire” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “LPL Financial Welcomes PacNorth Retirement Group Nasdaq:LPLA – GlobeNewswire” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “LPL Financial Welcomes Blue Line Wealth Management – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Bb&T Securities Llc, which manages about $6.38 billion and $10.37B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Smucker J M Co (NYSE:SJM) by 4,416 shares to 189,519 shares, valued at $22.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 2,064 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,965 shares, and has risen its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO).