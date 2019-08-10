Bb&T Corp. (BBT) Holder Foyston Gordon & Payne Has Lowered Holding as Valuation Rose; Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Trimmed Its Stake in Borgwarner Com (BWA) by $451,630 as Stock Declined

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc decreased its stake in Bb&T Corp. (BBT) by 8.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc sold 21,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The institutional investor held 226,366 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.53M, down from 247,966 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc who had been investing in Bb&T Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $47.35. About 2.73 million shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 13/03/2018 BB&T names Rhodes to lead Greater Delaware Valley region; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Noninterest Expense $1.69B; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP CFO SAYS REGIONAL INSURANCE WILL ADD ABOUT $70-PLUS MILLION IN REVENUE FOR THE SECOND HALF OF THE YEAR- CONF CALL; 20/03/2018 – BB&T Retirement and Institutional Services receives 32 Best-In-Class Awards; 08/05/2018 – BB&T at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15; 25/05/2018 – BB&T CORP: FILES FOR MIXED SECURITIES OFFERING; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Adj EPS 97c; 23/04/2018 – BB&T Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – BB&T CORP SAYS CO MAY FROM TIME TO TIME OFFER SENIOR MEDIUM-TERM NOTES, SERIES G, AND SUBORDINATED MEDIUM-TERM NOTES, SERIES H – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q-End Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital 12%, Total Capital 14%

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc decreased its stake in Borgwarner Inc Com (BWA) by 39.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc sold 11,885 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.92% . The institutional investor held 18,000 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $691,000, down from 29,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc who had been investing in Borgwarner Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.34% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $33.81. About 1.70M shares traded. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 17.03% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 21/05/2018 – BorgWarner to Host Investor Day on September 18, 2018; 13/03/2018 – BorgWarner’s Latest Eco-Launch™ Stop/start Technology Delivers Quick, Smooth Restarts for Ford FWD Vehicles; 27/03/2018 – BorgWarner’s New Electro-Mechanical On-Demand Transfer Case Powers 2019 Ram 1500 4×4 Pickup Trucks; 24/04/2018 – BorgWarner’s Highly Modular and Robust Ignition Coils Power Gasoline Engines; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $10.77 BLN TO $10.94 BLN; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Results Boosted by Favorable Forex Rates; 22/04/2018 – DJ BorgWarner Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BWA); 08/03/2018 – Grand Opening: BorgWarner Inaugurates Latest Turbocharger Production Facility in Thailand; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – 2018 NET EARNINGS ARE NOW EXPECTED TO BE WITHIN A RANGE OF $4.30 TO $4.40; 27/04/2018 – BorgWarner Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.02 EPS, down 0.97% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.03 per share. BBT’s profit will be $781.34M for 11.61 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual EPS reported by BB&T Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.93% negative EPS growth.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc, which manages about $2.04 billion and $715.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conocophillips Com (NYSE:COP) by 10,014 shares to 25,451 shares, valued at $1.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE:DAL) by 9,970 shares in the quarter, for a total of 136,204 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr Index S And P 500 G (IVW).

Analysts await BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, down 14.00% or $0.14 from last year’s $1 per share. BWA’s profit will be $177.60 million for 9.83 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by BorgWarner Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.00% negative EPS growth.