BB&T (BBT) to pay $0.45 on Sep 3, 2019; Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Increased Ballard Pwr Sys New (BLDP) Stake By $540,000

BB&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) is expected to pay $0.45 on Sep 3, 2019. (NYSE:BBT) shareholders before Aug 13, 2019 will receive the $0.45 dividend. BB&T Corp’s current price of $49.35 translates into 0.91% yield. BB&T Corp’s dividend has Aug 14, 2019 as record date. Jul 30, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $49.35. About 4.48M shares traded or 4.77% up from the average. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Noninterest Expense $1.69B; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Noninterest Income $1.18B; 06/04/2018 – BB&T: Terms Not Disclosed, Transaction Seen Closing 3; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q EPS 94c; 21/03/2018 – BB&T increases prime lending rate; 06/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL – TO SELL ITS REGIONS INSURANCE GROUP INC SUBSIDIARY TO BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Effective Tax Rate 19%; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – QTR-END RISK BASED COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 RATIO 10.2 PCT VS 10.3 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 15/03/2018 – BB&T CORP – CHRISTIAN CORTS HAS BEEN NAMED PRESIDENT FOR ITS TENNESSEE REGION; 29/05/2018 – BB&T Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp increased Ballard Pwr Sys Inc New (BLDP) stake by 288% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp acquired 180,000 shares as Ballard Pwr Sys Inc New (BLDP)’s stock rose 23.10%. The Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp holds 242,500 shares with $730,000 value, up from 62,500 last quarter. Ballard Pwr Sys Inc New now has $1.05 billion valuation. The stock increased 8.43% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $4.5. About 2.18 million shares traded or 118.62% up from the average. Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) has risen 37.76% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.76% the S&P500. Some Historical BLDP News: 02/04/2018 – Ballard Fuel Cell Modules Used in Successful Yanmar Boat Test to Support Development of Safety Guidelines in Japan; 24/04/2018 – David Ballard Joins Docupace Board of Directors; 15/05/2018 – Astronics Ballard Technology’s webFB® Selected by Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA for Fleet Data Acquisition; 25/04/2018 – Ballard Power Systems Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 08/05/2018 – Ballard to Participate at Multiple Upcoming Investor Conferences; 30/03/2018 – Seattle Minutes: Ballard Bridge Lane Northbound Closures on Tuesday, April 3 and Tuesday, April 10; 27/04/2018 – UQM Technologies Partners with Ballard Power Systems to Provide Contract Assembly and Operational Support Services for Fuel Cel; 19/03/2018 – Ballard Fuel Cell Module to Power Hybrid UPS Delivery Van Trial Program in California; 15/03/2018 – Seattle Minutes: New Designated Bike Share Parking Areas Come to Ballard; 30/04/2018 – BALLARD & HYSTER-YALE SIGN SUPPLY PACT

More notable recent Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Analysts Estimate Ballard Power Systems (BLDP) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Ballard (BLDP) Jumps: Stock Rises 5.8% – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Ballard Power Systems Announces Purchase of B.C.’s First Fleet of Hydrogen-Powered Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles – PRNewswire” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Fueling The Market: Q&A With Ballard Power’s CFO And Director Of Investor Relations – Benzinga” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Ballard Announces Q2 2019 Results Conference Call – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp decreased Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) stake by 137,950 shares to 22,050 valued at $2.24M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) stake by 39,495 shares and now owns 180,000 shares. Glaukos Corp was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Ballard Power Systems has $4.5 highest and $3 lowest target. $3.75’s average target is -16.67% below currents $4.5 stock price. Ballard Power Systems had 4 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. H.C. Wainwright maintained it with “Buy” rating and $4.5 target in Friday, March 8 report. FBR Capital maintained it with “Hold” rating and $3 target in Thursday, March 7 report.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $198,546 activity. Graney Patrick C III bought $198,546 worth of BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) on Thursday, February 28.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold BB&T Corporation shares while 258 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 507.19 million shares or 5.73% more from 479.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schroder Inv Group Inc holds 1.50M shares. Hudock Cap Group Inc Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.01% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Earnest Lc accumulated 0% or 423 shares. Sequoia Financial Ltd Liability has invested 0.04% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Riggs Asset Managment Communications invested in 0.02% or 561 shares. Anchor Capital Advisors Ltd Llc owns 431,745 shares or 0.42% of their US portfolio. Montgomery Invest has invested 11.3% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). The Illinois-based Old Second Bank & Trust Of Aurora has invested 0.69% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Guardian Life Insurance Of America invested in 0.01% or 2,193 shares. Glob holds 0.02% or 1.37M shares in its portfolio. Texas-based Cadence Commercial Bank Na has invested 0.81% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Cap Invest Advsrs Limited Liability has 0.04% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Advisory Service Network Ltd Liability, a Georgia-based fund reported 49,790 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt has 0.02% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 74,678 shares. Kempen Cap Mgmt Nv reported 26,104 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering BB\u0026T (NYSE:BBT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. BB\u0026T has $56 highest and $50.5000 lowest target. $53.13’s average target is 7.66% above currents $49.35 stock price. BB\u0026T had 17 analyst reports since February 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, March 4 by UBS. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $53 target in Monday, April 22 report. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Hold” rating and $56 target in Monday, March 11 report. Bank of America upgraded BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) on Friday, February 8 to “Buy” rating. JP Morgan maintained BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) on Tuesday, July 9 with “Neutral” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of BBT in report on Monday, February 11 with “Outperform” rating. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $5300 target in Wednesday, July 10 report.

BB&T Corporation operates as a financial holding firm that provides various banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, and individuals. The company has market cap of $37.80 billion. It operates in six divisions: Community Banking, Residential Mortgage Banking, Dealer Financial Services, Specialized Lending, Insurance Services, and Financial Services. It has a 12.22 P/E ratio. The company's deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.