Bb&T Securities Has Cut Its Sealed Air New (SEE) Position by $596,988; Js Capital Management Has Increased Expedia Group (EXPE) Stake by $19.68 Million

Js Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) by 81.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Js Capital Management Llc bought 165,366 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.53% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 367,366 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.72M, up from 202,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Js Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Expedia Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $134.07. About 41,262 shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has risen 3.93% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.50% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 22/05/2018 – Expedia Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 30; 29/03/2018 – AllianzGI Focused Growth Adds PayPal, Exits Expedia; 26/04/2018 – Expedia takes off after earnings; 13/03/2018 – GlobalWide Media Joins TUNE Certified Partner Program to Advance Mobile Marketing Industry Best Practices; 31/05/2018 – Top Ford Executive Tapped for Key Speaking Role at Women in Automotive Conference; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – CYBER ATTACK WAS NOT AN ATTACK ON, AND DID NOT COMPROMISE, AMERICAN EXPRESS GLOBAL BUSINESS TRAVEL OR AMERICAN EXPRESS PLATFORMS; 26/04/2018 – Expedia Delivers Sales Beat — Earnings Review; 26/04/2018 – Expedia 1Q Loss/Shr 91c; 13/04/2018 – Calamos Adds Humana, Exits Expedia, Cuts Wells Fargo: 13F; 04/04/2018 – Expedia Group reaches an agreement to offer Air France KLM flights without GDS surcharge

Bb&T Securities Llc decreased its stake in Sealed Air Corp New (SEE) by 35.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb&T Securities Llc sold 12,978 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.50% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 23,394 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08M, down from 36,372 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb&T Securities Llc who had been investing in Sealed Air Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.90B market cap company. It closed at $44.33 lastly. It is down 4.37% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.80% the S&P500. Some Historical SEE News: 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $205M; 03/04/2018 – Sealed Air Selects PTC’s ThingWorx for Operational Efficiency, Support of Global Sustainability Strategy; 23/05/2018 – Sealed Air Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – SEALED AIR INCREASED SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION TO $1.0B; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air 1Q Loss/Shr $1.21; 19/04/2018 – DJ Sealed Air Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SEE); 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air Raises 2018 Adjusted EPS View Due to Buybacks; 26/04/2018 – Sealed Air at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 03/04/2018 Sealed Air Selects PTC’s ThingWorx for Operational Efficiency, Support of Global Sustainability Strategy; 03/05/2018 – SEALED AIR CORP SEE.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.45 TO $2.55

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold EXPE shares while 140 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 134.86 million shares or 20.70% more from 111.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stevens Cap Mngmt Lp holds 0.86% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) for 169,297 shares. James Rech holds 0.04% or 5,460 shares in its portfolio. Wesbanco Bank Inc accumulated 0.19% or 32,042 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The reported 110,884 shares. Services Automobile Association invested in 0.05% or 167,991 shares. Garde Cap holds 0.09% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) or 4,549 shares. Howard Hughes Medical Institute has 45,000 shares. Reilly Fincl Limited Liability Co has invested 1.2% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Nomura Asset owns 22,587 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Seizert Ptnrs Limited Liability Com has 135,250 shares. Moreover, Whittier has 0.01% invested in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Regions owns 1,561 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 7,681 are owned by Hightower Advsrs Ltd Com. 45,006 are owned by Thomasville National Bank. Kbc Gp Nv invested 0.05% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Js Capital Management Llc, which manages about $475.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 95,308 shares to 400,085 shares, valued at $44.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 2,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 243,000 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.64 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.64 per share. SEE’s profit will be $99.65M for 17.32 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.59 actual EPS reported by Sealed Air Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.47% EPS growth.

