Bb&T Increased Its Nextera Energy (NEE) Holding; John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Has 1.71 Sentiment

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (BTO) investors sentiment increased to 1.71 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.71, from 1 in 2019Q1. The ratio improved, as 24 institutional investors increased and started new holdings, while 14 sold and trimmed stock positions in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund. The institutional investors in our database reported: 3.84 million shares, up from 3.83 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 11 Increased: 13 New Position: 11.

Bb&T Corp increased Nextera Energy (NEE) stake by 8.12% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bb&T Corp acquired 1,815 shares as Nextera Energy (NEE)’s stock rose 7.19%. The Bb&T Corp holds 24,171 shares with $4.95M value, up from 22,356 last quarter. Nextera Energy now has $110.11 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $225.28. About 1.51 million shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 30/03/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC SAYS THAT IT IS COUNTERPARTY TO A MAJOR SUPPLY AGREEMENT THAT WAS ANNOUNCED BY JINKOSOLAR IN JANUARY; 27/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY – GAINED APPROVAL TO ENTER CONTRACT WITH NEXTERA ENERGY RESOURCES TO BUY 230 MW WIND ENERGY THROUGH LONG-TERM CONTRACT; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.94; 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo, NextEra Energy Join to Boost Clean Energy in California, Indiana, Nebraska; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY TO FUND $5.1B GULF POWER, FL. CITY BUY WITH DEBT; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co May Be Required to Pay NextEra Energy $100M Termination Fee if Asset Sale Terminated — Filing; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy: GAAP Results Reflect Gains From Deconsolidation of NextEra Energy Partners, LP from NextEra Energy’s Financial Statements; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Sells Renewable Plants to Canada Pension Plan (Correct); 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy To Buy Some Of Southern Co.’s Florida Assets In A Deal Valued At $6.5 Billion — MarketWatch; 29/05/2018 – Entergy, NextEra Energy Resources celebrate commissioning of Arkansas’ largest universal solar energy project

The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $32.34. About 59,919 shares traded. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (BTO) has 0.00% since September 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Orleans Capital Management Corp La holds 1.59% of its portfolio in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund for 65,758 shares. Fca Corp Tx owns 97,986 shares or 1.15% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Patten & Patten Inc Tn has 0.96% invested in the company for 276,665 shares. The Wisconsin-based North Star Asset Management Inc has invested 0.36% in the stock. Community Bank Of Raymore, a Missouri-based fund reported 16,750 shares.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. The company has market cap of $604.48 million. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It currently has negative earnings. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

Among 5 analysts covering NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. NextEra Energy has $25000 highest and $18700 lowest target. $230.17’s average target is 2.17% above currents $225.28 stock price. NextEra Energy had 17 analyst reports since March 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, September 6 by UBS. The rating was maintained by Guggenheim on Friday, June 21 with “Buy”. The stock of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, June 25. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Tuesday, August 13 by Barclays Capital. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Buy” rating and $209 target in Friday, June 21 report. The stock of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, August 13 by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 42 investors sold NEE shares while 374 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 412 raised stakes. 346.38 million shares or 0.39% more from 345.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Keating Investment Counselors owns 0.16% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 1,700 shares. Riverhead Management Limited Com holds 0.12% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 16,503 shares. Saturna stated it has 1,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Alpine Woods Cap Investors Ltd holds 0.66% or 15,446 shares. Fdx Advsr holds 0.19% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 23,467 shares. Shelter Mutual Insurance has 1.08% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Calamos Advsrs Limited Liability Com holds 0.08% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) or 73,981 shares. B Riley Wealth Mgmt accumulated 1,563 shares. Bell Bancorporation invested 0.12% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Old Point Tru N A has invested 1.58% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Lpl Limited Liability Co reported 0.08% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldg Inc holds 1.93M shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Grimes & Co Incorporated has 0.05% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Nuveen Asset Limited Liability Co has 0.37% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Commercial Bank Of America De has 0.34% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 11.04M shares.

