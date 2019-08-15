Bb&T (BBT) Holder Willis Investment Counsel Cut Its Position by $662,400 as Share Price Rose; Jd Com (JD) Holder Prince Street Capital Management Lowered Stake by $13.46 Million as Share Value Declined

Willis Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Bb&T Corporation (BBT) by 3.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willis Investment Counsel sold 14,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The institutional investor held 426,832 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.86 million, down from 441,232 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willis Investment Counsel who had been investing in Bb&T Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $45.24. About 7.16M shares traded or 63.84% up from the average. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 20/03/2018 – BB&T Retirement and Institutional Services receives 32 Best-In-Class Awards; 25/05/2018 – BB&T CORP: FILES FOR MIXED SECURITIES OFFERING; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Rev $2.81B; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Noninterest Income $1.18B; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – QTRLY TAXABLE EQUIVALENT NET INTEREST INCOME $1,656 MLN VS $1,649 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP CFO SAYS REGIONAL INSURANCE WILL ADD ABOUT $70-PLUS MILLION IN REVENUE FOR THE SECOND HALF OF THE YEAR- CONF CALL; 13/03/2018 BB&T names Rhodes to lead Greater Delaware Valley region; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Noninterest Expense $1.69B; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q-End Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital 12%, Total Capital 14%; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Net Charge-Offs $145M

Prince Street Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Jd Com Inc (JD) by 70.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prince Street Capital Management Llc sold 448,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.96% . The institutional investor held 192,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.79 million, down from 640,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prince Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Jd Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.36% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $29.63. About 30.02 million shares traded or 133.06% up from the average. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 14.93% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.93% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 11/05/2018 – Partners Group Adds Black Knight, Exits JD.com: 13F; 27/04/2018 – IQIYI AND JD.COM ANNOUNCE EXCLUSIVE STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP TO DRIVE GROWTH OF PAID MEMBERSHIPS; 09/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Walmart notches biggest foreign investment with $16 bln Flipkart deal; 16/04/2018 – JD.COM – CEO’S STATEMENTS WERE MEANT TO SAY UNDERLYING GROSS PROFIT FOR PRODUCT SALES WAS LOWER THAN OVERALL “GROSS PROFIT”; 09/05/2018 – SHANDONG DELISI FOOD 002330.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC AGREEMENT WITH JD.COM TO SELL PRODUCTS ON JD’S E-COMMERCE PLATFORM; 18/04/2018 – Tencent, JD.com to join CNY 3 billion LeTV rescue, sources say; 22/05/2018 – JD Com Appoints Dingbo Xu to Bd of Directors; 19/04/2018 – JIANGSU HONGDOU INDUSTRIAL 600400.SS SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC AGREEMENT WITH JD.COM; 22/05/2018 – Professor Dingbo Xu Joins JD.com’s Board of Directors; 27/04/2018 – iQlYl and JD.com Announce Exclusive Strategic Partnership to Drive Growth of Paid Memberships

Analysts await BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.02 earnings per share, down 0.97% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.03 per share. BBT’s profit will be $781.32M for 11.09 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual earnings per share reported by BB&T Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.93% negative EPS growth.

Willis Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.45B and $1.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Reinsurance Group America (NYSE:DGX) by 6,387 shares to 46,987 shares, valued at $6.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Howden Joinery by 216,561 shares in the quarter, for a total of 386,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Paychex Inc (NYSE:OXY).

Since February 28, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $198,546 activity.

