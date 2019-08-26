Bb&T Securities Has Raised By $6.90 Million Its Phillips 66 (PSX) Holding; Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA American Depositary (ITUB) Shorts Decreased By 2.88%

Bb&T Securities Llc increased Phillips 66 (PSX) stake by 30.83% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bb&T Securities Llc acquired 72,624 shares as Phillips 66 (PSX)’s stock rose 11.67%. The Bb&T Securities Llc holds 308,167 shares with $29.33 million value, up from 235,543 last quarter. Phillips 66 now has $42.98B valuation. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $95.82. About 665,184 shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 03/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Alliance refinery restarting reformer; 11/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY MAY RESTART GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER EARLY NEXT WEEK; 10/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY BOOSTING PRODUCTION ON RESTARTED REFORMER, HYDROTREATERS; 11/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY SHUTS GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BOOSTS QTRLY DIV 80C/SHR FROM 70C, EST, 79C; 08/03/2018 – Phillips 66 begins Alliance refinery begins reformer, HTU work; 03/04/2018 – Phllips 66 Alliance refinery restarting hydrotreaters this week; 22/03/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO – IN ONGOING DISCUSSIONS WITH RAIL PROVIDERS TO RESOLVE A SHORTAGE OF LOCOMOTIVE HAULING CAPACITY; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 – CPCHEM HAS FULLY RECOVERED FROM HURRICANE HARVEY AND CONTRIBUTED STRONG RESULTS IN QUARTER; 16/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Emissions at Borger Refinery in Texas

Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA American Depositary (NYSE:ITUB) had a decrease of 2.88% in short interest. ITUB’s SI was 12.36M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 2.88% from 12.73 million shares previously. With 18.17 million avg volume, 1 days are for Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA American Depositary (NYSE:ITUB)’s short sellers to cover ITUB’s short positions. The SI to Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA American Depositary’s float is 0.26%. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $7.97. About 12.67 million shares traded. ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) has risen 12.71% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical ITUB News: 10/04/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES TO STABLE OUTLOOK ON MULTIPLE BRAZILIAN BANKS AND B3 S.A.; AFFIRMS RATINGS; 14/03/2018 – ITAU BBA SEES BRDT3, CRFB3, BTOW3, CVCB3, GOLL4 ADDED TO IBOV; 22/03/2018 – Brazil antitrust watchdog to investigate Brazilian banks on fintech complaint; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates B2 (hyb) Itau Unibanco Holding’s Proposed Non-viability Preferred Securities; 16/05/2018 – ITAU SAYS BANK CUTTING INTEREST RATES IN SOME PERSONAL LOANS; 04/05/2018 – Chilean Headache Finally Paying Off for Brazil’s Itau; 01/05/2018 – CORRECT: ITAU 1Q LOANS R$566.37B; 01/05/2018 – ITAU 1Q LOANS R$566.37T; 12/04/2018 – Itau Creates Board for Latin America With Marino as Chairman; 14/05/2018 – ITAU BBA ADDED ERJ, PAM, SID IN 1Q: 13F

More notable recent ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Conference Call Invitation – ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Financial Stocks With High Earnings – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) CEO Candido Botelho Bracher on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Itau Unibanco Holding SA (ITUB) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. provides a range of financial services and products to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company has market cap of $73.36 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It has a 12.45 P/E ratio. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, and vehicle loans, as well as credit cards.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $165,816 activity. The insider LOWE JOHN E bought 2,000 shares worth $165,816.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Godshalk Welsh Cap Mgmt stated it has 0.59% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Moreover, First Bankshares Of Mount Dora Tru Inv Serv has 2.04% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Dimensional Fund Advsr LP holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 3.10 million shares. Burney, a Virginia-based fund reported 13,713 shares. Palisade Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 0.14% or 9,126 shares. Convergence Llc accumulated 0.67% or 32,284 shares. Strs Ohio accumulated 241,328 shares. 238,605 were reported by Employees Retirement Of Texas. Neuberger Berman Lc stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Pinnacle Assocs Limited holds 40,528 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. South Texas Money Mgmt Limited holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 5,212 shares. Gabelli Funds Lc reported 273,100 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Fincl Mngmt Pro Incorporated stated it has 0.08% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). New York-based Millennium Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.08% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Sva Plumb Wealth Mngmt reported 59,068 shares.

More notable recent Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do You Like Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) At This P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on August 10, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “5 More Reasons This 6.5%-Yielding Dividend Stock Is a Great Long-Term Buy – The Motley Fool” published on August 25, 2019, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: Kinder Morgan Canada vs. Phillips 66 Partners – Motley Fool” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Could Be Your Next Investment – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Could Phillips 66’s (NYSE:PSX) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Bb&T Securities Llc decreased Ishares Us Etf Tr stake by 111,572 shares to 440,571 valued at $22.13M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN) stake by 122,661 shares and now owns 52,256 shares. Leidos Hldgs Inc (NYSE:LDOS) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Phillips 66 has $11700 highest and $102 lowest target. $107’s average target is 11.67% above currents $95.82 stock price. Phillips 66 had 11 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies downgraded Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) on Monday, April 15 to “Hold” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Monday, July 8. Citigroup maintained Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) rating on Monday, March 4. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $102 target. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $10500 target in Friday, May 17 report. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, June 21 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, June 25 by Morgan Stanley. Raymond James maintained the shares of PSX in report on Monday, July 29 with “Outperform” rating.