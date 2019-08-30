Bb&T Securities Raised Holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by $6.21 Million as Stock Value Rose; Invesco LTD (IVZ) Holder Zwj Investment Counsel Has Decreased Stake

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Invesco Ltd (IVZ) by 93.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc sold 278,522 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.89% . The institutional investor held 20,721 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $400,000, down from 299,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Invesco Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $15.78. About 1.59M shares traded. Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) has declined 29.86% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.86% the S&P500. Some Historical IVZ News: 09/04/2018 – Invesco’s Waldner Says Markets Are Stuck in a Trading Range (Video); 22/05/2018 – Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Shareholders Call for Board Changes; 29/05/2018 – REG-Invesco FTSE Em HDLV: Net Asset Value(s); 02/05/2018 – Invesco Technology Adds Adobe, Exits Comcast, Cuts Apple; 14/03/2018 – TABLE-Invesco Office J-Reit 3298.T -6 MTH forecast; 29/05/2018 – REG-Invesco EQQQ Fund: Net Asset Value(s); 20/04/2018 – GREAT-WEST LIFECO UNIT TO BUY HOLDING IN INVESCO; 26/04/2018 – Invesco `Pounding the Table’ No More as Commodity ETFs Surge; 26/04/2018 – Invesco 1Q Long-Term Net Inflows $300M; 26/04/2018 – INVESCO LTD IVZ.N – INCREASED QUARTERLY DIVIDEND 3.4% TO $0.30

Bb&T Securities Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 7.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb&T Securities Llc bought 61,530 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 866,202 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $87.69M, up from 804,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb&T Securities Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $344.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $110.06. About 4.89 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS LIST OF CEO CANDIDATES HAS BEEN “NARROWED DOWN” FOR HEALTHCARE VENTURE BETWEEN BERKSHIRE, AMAZON.COM AMZN.O AND JPMORGAN CHASE JPM.N; 16/05/2018 – NetScout Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $83; 10/04/2018 – GREAT PLAINS ENERGY INC GXP.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $33 FROM $32; 09/05/2018 – Sprint President & CFO Michel Combes to Speak May 16 at 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Con; 07/05/2018 – JPMorgan Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of May 4 (Table); 14/05/2018 – GoPro Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – BIM BIRLESIK MAGAZALAR AS BIMAS.IS : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO TL 72.7 FORM TL 68.5; 31/03/2018 – blacq: Germany’s Continental hires JP Morgan for potential break-up: sources FRANKFURT/LONDON (Re; 11/05/2018 – Altice USA To Participate in the 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

Bb&T Securities Llc, which manages about $6.38B and $10.37B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr by 12,723 shares to 12,825 shares, valued at $464,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 136,850 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 295,652 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (TLT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bontempo Ohly Mgmt Ltd Liability, a Maryland-based fund reported 18,175 shares. Brinker Capital has invested 0.36% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 2.53 million are held by Aqr Limited Liability Com. Country Tru Commercial Bank holds 501,825 shares or 2.26% of its portfolio. New York-based Epoch Prtnrs Inc has invested 0.36% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Management Grp Limited Liability Com has invested 0.65% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Cardinal Management, Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 175,719 shares. Moreover, Meeder Asset Mgmt has 0.55% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Montecito Bancorp And invested in 28,179 shares or 0.87% of the stock. British Columbia has 814,295 shares. Bedell Frazier Inv Counseling Limited Com has invested 0.09% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Dorsey And Whitney Trust Ltd Llc reported 54,496 shares. Windsor Capital Lc reported 13,218 shares. Smith Asset Management Limited Partnership has 10,530 shares. First United Financial Bank holds 26,182 shares or 1.63% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold IVZ shares while 135 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 296.19 million shares or 4.69% less from 310.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 768,800 shares. Moreover, Aperio Group Inc Llc has 0.02% invested in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) for 296,290 shares. Ohio-based Lenox Wealth has invested 0% in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Bk Corp reported 354,182 shares stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement, Florida-based fund reported 568,492 shares. Tower Research Limited Liability (Trc) has 0.02% invested in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 705,414 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 0.01% or 42,450 shares. Dupont Management Corporation reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ). Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 0.07% or 1.29 million shares. Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 41,306 shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. Smithfield Trust owns 140 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt & Equity accumulated 64,665 shares. Parametric Portfolio Limited Liability Corp invested in 3.38M shares or 0.06% of the stock. Fil Limited has 2.59 million shares for 0.08% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.57 earnings per share, down 13.64% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.66 per share. IVZ’s profit will be $264.59M for 6.92 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by Invesco Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.31% negative EPS growth.

