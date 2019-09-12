Bb&T Securities Has Cut Biogen (BIIB) Stake; Innospec (IOSP) SI Decreased By 4%

Innospec Inc (NASDAQ:IOSP) had a decrease of 4% in short interest. IOSP’s SI was 359,900 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 4% from 374,900 shares previously. With 106,800 avg volume, 3 days are for Innospec Inc (NASDAQ:IOSP)’s short sellers to cover IOSP’s short positions. The SI to Innospec Inc’s float is 1.5%. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $94.37. About 45,556 shares traded. Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) has risen 19.11% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.11% the S&P500. Some Historical IOSP News: 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC 1Q ADJ EPS $1.02, EST. 91C; 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC BOOSTS SEMI-ANNUAL DIV TO 44C/SHR FROM 39C, EST. 42C; 08/05/2018 – Innospec 1Q EPS 90c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Innospec Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IOSP); 21/05/2018 – lnnospec Breaks Ground on New Site for Manufacture of Drag Reducing Agents (DRA); 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC BOOSTS SEMI-ANNUAL DIV BY 15%; 21/05/2018 – Innospec Breaks Ground on New Site for Manufacture of Drag Reducing Agents (DRA); 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC INC – BOARD APPROVED A FURTHER 15 PERCENT INCREASE IN SEMI-ANNUAL DIVIDEND TO 44 CENTS PER SHARE; 05/03/2018 Innospec Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Innospec 1Q Rev $360.7M

Bb&T Securities Llc decreased Biogen Inc (BIIB) stake by 10.25% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bb&T Securities Llc sold 1,667 shares as Biogen Inc (BIIB)’s stock rose 3.63%. The Bb&T Securities Llc holds 14,593 shares with $3.41 million value, down from 16,260 last quarter. Biogen Inc now has $42.81B valuation. The stock decreased 2.87% or $6.78 during the last trading session, reaching $229.18. About 1.13 million shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 06/03/2018 – PROMIS NEUROSCIENCES INC – PMN310 SHOWED SIMILAR ABILITY TO CROSS BLOOD BRAIN BARRIER AND PENETRATE CENTRAL NERVOUS SYSTEM COMPARED TO ADUCANUMAB; 30/04/2018 – M&G – Episode Growth Exits Biogen; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, BIOGEN AND SAMSUNG BIOEPIS WILL MAKE ROYALTY PAYMENTS TO ABBVIE; 24/04/2018 – Biogen Idec 1Q Adj EPS $6.05; 17/04/2018 – Biogen Builds on Its 40-Year Legacy in Neuroscience with Presentation of Research from Its Portfolio of Medicines and Investigational Programs for Neurodegenerative Diseases; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN WILL PAY IONIS $1B IN CASH; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN & SAMSUNG BIOEPIS AGREE TO SETTLEMENT WITH ABBVIE; 24/04/2018 – Biogen 1Q Multiple Sclerosis Rev $2.1 Billion; 12/03/2018 – Biogen: Deal Represents Company’s First Program in Neuropsychiatry; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY SHR $5.54

Analysts await Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $8.24 EPS, up 11.35% or $0.84 from last year’s $7.4 per share. BIIB’s profit will be $1.54B for 6.95 P/E if the $8.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $9.15 actual EPS reported by Biogen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.95% negative EPS growth.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $27.21 million activity. 118,342 shares were bought by DENNER ALEXANDER J, worth $27.21M.

Among 19 analysts covering Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 32% are positive. Biogen Inc has $416 highest and $19800 lowest target. $270.84’s average target is 18.18% above currents $229.18 stock price. Biogen Inc had 31 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Guggenheim maintained Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) on Thursday, March 21 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Hold” on Friday, March 22. Mizuho maintained Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) rating on Wednesday, March 20. Mizuho has “Buy” rating and $416 target. The stock of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) earned “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, March 21. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by Barclays Capital. On Thursday, March 21 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, March 21 by Canaccord Genuity. H.C. Wainwright maintained the shares of BIIB in report on Monday, March 25 with “Buy” rating. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 21 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 9 by Barclays Capital.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 82 investors sold BIIB shares while 316 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 153.48 million shares or 6.01% less from 163.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Public Sector Pension Inv Board has 0.05% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Moreover, Gsa Capital Limited Liability Partnership has 0.36% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 13,800 shares. Citigroup Inc invested in 0.05% or 285,073 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Liability reported 0.06% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Altrinsic Global Ltd Liability has invested 1.48% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Moreover, Hexavest has 0.3% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 9,700 shares. Fort Washington Investment Advsr Oh holds 0.92% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) or 353,746 shares. Evergreen Cap Limited Com accumulated 0.03% or 1,239 shares. Franklin invested in 0.14% or 1.11 million shares. Williams Jones Assocs Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 937 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 29,129 shares. Assetmark holds 0% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 314 shares. Captrust Financial Advsr holds 0.01% or 1,279 shares in its portfolio. Ubs Asset Management Americas has 0% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Bb&T Securities Llc increased Vanguard Group (VIG) stake by 47,450 shares to 448,663 valued at $51.67M in 2019Q2. It also upped Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) stake by 1,914 shares and now owns 14,297 shares. Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc (NYSE:NLY) was raised too.

More notable recent Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Are Investors Undervaluing Biogen (BIIB) Right Now? – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Could The Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: BIIB, CAT, MKTX – Nasdaq” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “New Research Demonstrate Biogen’s Continued Commitment to Improve Care of Patients with Multiple Sclerosis Across Treatment Spectrum – Nasdaq” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: CI, ITW, BIIB – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

More notable recent Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Does Innospec Inc.’s (NASDAQ:IOSP) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Chemical company to add dozens of jobs in Charlotte region – Charlotte Business Journal” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Innospec (IOSP) Up 40% in 6 Months: What’s Driving the Rally? – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Can Impact Your Portfolio Volatility – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.