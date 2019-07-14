Bb&T Securities Boosted By $659,386 Its Raytheon Co (RTN) Position; Impala Asset Management Upped By $33.44 Million Its Hess (HES) Position

Impala Asset Management Llc increased Hess Corp (HES) stake by 31.25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Impala Asset Management Llc acquired 557,252 shares as Hess Corp (HES)’s stock rose 16.14%. The Impala Asset Management Llc holds 2.34M shares with $140.96M value, up from 1.78 million last quarter. Hess Corp now has $19.16B valuation. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $63.13. About 1.76 million shares traded. Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has risen 3.03% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.40% the S&P500. Some Historical HES News: 25/04/2018 – HESS ENDS EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 17/04/2018 – Hess Announces Exciting 2018 Toy Truck Lineup; 08/03/2018 – Hess Corp $1 Billion Buyback in Addition to $500 Million Repurchase Plan Announced in Late 201; 09/03/2018 – HESS OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE BY FITCH; RATING AFFIRMED; 10/05/2018 – Hess at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 15; 09/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Hess Corp. at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Revised to Negative; 08/03/2018 – Elliott: Pleased With Hess Goal of Becoming Best-In-Class Bakken Operator; 25/04/2018 – Hess posts smaller quarterly loss as oil prices rise, costs fall; 08/03/2018 – Elliott: Pleased Hess Is Initiating Comprehensive Operating Review; 23/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $52

Bb&T Securities Llc increased Raytheon Co (RTN) stake by 4.81% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bb&T Securities Llc acquired 3,623 shares as Raytheon Co (RTN)’s stock declined 2.02%. The Bb&T Securities Llc holds 78,936 shares with $14.37 million value, up from 75,313 last quarter. Raytheon Co now has $49.90B valuation. The stock increased 0.60% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $179.14. About 1.55M shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 15.25% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 06/03/2018 – Raytheon Awarded $73M FAA Contract Modification for Technical Refresh of Standard Terminal Automation Replacement System; 27/03/2018 – Raytheon Lower Tier Air & Missile Defense Sensor solution completes program review; 17/04/2018 – F-35 gets precision target engagement with Raytheon JSOW missile; 06/03/2018 – Raytheon to enhance FAA’s air traffic control system to improve safety and efficiency; 13/03/2018 – Raytheon: Adriane M. Brown Elected to Bd of Directors; 03/04/2018 – Rheinmetall says in talks for UK Boxer partners; 22/03/2018 – RTN/@StateDeptPM: .@StateDept authorizes a proposed Foreign Military Sale (FMS) to #SaudiArabia for TOW 2B (BGM-71F-Series) Missiles, estimated at $670 million @StateDeptPM #FMSupdate-; 22/03/2018 – United States set to sign deal on Patriot missile sale to Poland next week; 15/04/2018 – University of Virginia wins 2018 National Collegiate Cyber Defense Championship by protecting against network attacks from industry professionals; 06/03/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS $73M FAA CONTRACT MODIFICATION

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HES shares while 128 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 247.57 million shares or 1.80% more from 243.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winslow Evans And Crocker stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Moreover, Daiwa Securities Gru has 0.01% invested in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) for 10,616 shares. Stifel Corp holds 0% or 16,500 shares in its portfolio. Hanseatic Mngmt Svcs holds 0.05% or 851 shares. Svcs Automobile Association holds 0.09% or 597,253 shares. Amalgamated Retail Bank reported 31,207 shares stake. Two Sigma Secs Limited Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) for 25,411 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) for 111,900 shares. 448,899 were accumulated by Ameriprise Fin Inc. Meyer Handelman reported 9,050 shares stake. Cibc Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 0.01% or 25,318 shares. Norinchukin Bancorporation The accumulated 0.04% or 48,310 shares. Trexquant Invest Lp invested in 23,239 shares. Gulf Bankshares (Uk) Ltd owns 66,791 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Mutual Of America Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES).

Impala Asset Management Llc decreased United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) stake by 164,812 shares to 29,188 valued at $3.26 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Harley Davidson Inc (Call) (NYSE:HOG) stake by 340,123 shares and now owns 2,400 shares. Star Bulk Carriers Corp was reduced too.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 10 insider buys, and 10 selling transactions for $23.66 million activity. $25,079 worth of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) was bought by Quigley James H. on Wednesday, March 6. Shares for $25,079 were bought by SCHRADER WILLIAM G. on Wednesday, March 6. 218,220 shares were sold by HESS JOHN B, worth $12.10 million. On Wednesday, March 6 Meyers Kevin Omar bought $25,079 worth of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) or 442 shares. 2,352 shares were sold by Turner Michael R, worth $125,597. On Thursday, February 7 Goodell Timothy B. sold $296,156 worth of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) or 5,546 shares. Shares for $25,079 were bought by CHASE RODNEY F.

Among 3 analysts covering Hess (NYSE:HES), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Hess had 11 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley. As per Friday, March 15, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Societe Generale on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 11 by Morgan Stanley.

More notable recent Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are Insiders Selling Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Hess Stock Soared Nearly 14% in June – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019, Fool.com published: “If You Think Hess’ 1.7% Dividend Yield Is Underwhelming, You Should Check Out Its MLP – The Motley Fool” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Hess Corporation: Big Guyana Discoveries Turn The Tide – Seeking Alpha” published on June 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Fastenal Company (FAST) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. South State invested 0.68% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Jnba Fincl reported 50 shares. Redwood Investments Ltd owns 0.59% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 44,740 shares. Cibc Ww owns 89,543 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Holt Advisors Dba Holt Prtn LP reported 0.16% stake. Bahl & Gaynor invested in 0.01% or 6,756 shares. Horan Capital Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). 162,046 are owned by Susquehanna International Gp Ltd Liability Partnership. Compton Cap Ri has invested 0.41% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Great Lakes Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 7,931 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Fil Limited owns 0% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 27 shares. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Lc has invested 1.01% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). 1,522 were reported by New England Private Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Co. Fincl Consulate stated it has 1,522 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Stevens First Principles Advisors holds 25 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Defense Secretary narrows recusal from Raytheon decisions – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “ARRY, RTN, DATA and MDSO SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Mergers – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Downside of the United Technologies-Raytheon Deal – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Raytheon selected for B-52 AESA radar upgrade – PRNewswire” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why the United Technologies-Raytheon Merger Could Mean Trouble for General Electric – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $5.84 million activity. Shares for $1.84M were sold by Lawrence Taylor W. Jimenez Frank R had sold 4,094 shares worth $752,828 on Wednesday, February 13. On Wednesday, February 13 Wood Michael J sold $643,693 worth of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) or 3,501 shares.

Bb&T Securities Llc decreased Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T stake by 7,006 shares to 3,981 valued at $460,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Tr (IWR) stake by 117,069 shares and now owns 41,109 shares. Spdr Series Trust (SDY) was reduced too.