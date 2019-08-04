Bb&T Holding in Parker Hannifin (PH) Has Lifted by $684,855; Icon Advisers Has Raised Holding in Expedia Group (EXPE) by $3.23 Million as Stock Price Rose

Bb&T Corp increased its stake in Parker Hannifin (PH) by 28.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb&T Corp bought 4,005 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.73% . The institutional investor held 18,023 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.09 million, up from 14,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb&T Corp who had been investing in Parker Hannifin for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $3.87 during the last trading session, reaching $168.99. About 991,935 shares traded or 3.98% up from the average. Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) has risen 7.08% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical PH News: 19/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Raises Dividend to 76c Vs. 66c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Parker-Hannifin Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PH); 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN 3Q ADJ EPS $2.80, EST. $2.63; 15/03/2018 – Parker’s Sustainability Report Highlights Local Impact of Global Commitment to Responsible Operations; 30/04/2018 – Parker Hannifin Had Agreed With DOJ to Divest Business; 07/03/2018 Parker Reviews Win Strategy™ Successes and Announces New Financial Targets at New York Investor Meeting; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP – INVENTORIES AT QTR-END $1.73 BLN; 14/03/2018 – Main Wheel & Brake STC Kit Now Available for Pilatus PC-7 Mk1 Aircraft; 08/03/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN PH.N : JP MORGAN SAYS MANAGEMENT INTRODUCED NEW FIVE YEAR TARGETS THROUGH FY’23. NOW EXPECTS OPERATING MARGIN TO BE 19% BY FY’23; 21/05/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Icon Advisers Inc increased its stake in Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE) by 521.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icon Advisers Inc bought 27,127 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The institutional investor held 32,327 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.85 million, up from 5,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icon Advisers Inc who had been investing in Expedia Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $129.17. About 2.43 million shares traded or 41.68% up from the average. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has declined 1.54% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 15/05/2018 – Fir Tree Adds FirstEnergy, Exits Expedia, Cuts NXP Semi: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Expedia 1Q Loss $149M; 26/04/2018 – Expedia 1Q Gross Bookings $27.2 Billion; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns Aaa underlying; Aa1 enhanced to Bellevue S.D. 405 (King County), WA’s GO bonds; 07/03/2018 – LEXEA:COURTNEE CHUN ELECTED TO EXPE BRD PURSUANT TO HOLDER PACT; 14/03/2018 – European Vacation Rental Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are 9flats, Airbnb, Expedia & FlipKey – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – HILTON CEO SAYS THERE WOULD BE MORE INVESTMENT AND ACTIVITY IN THE AREA OF CONTINUING TO BUILD MORE DIRECT RELATIONSHIPS WITH HILTON’S CUSTOMERS; 07/03/2018 – Manu Close-Up: Expedia Taps AIG Travel as Global Travel Insurance Provider; 07/03/2018 – EXPEDIA HOLDER LIBERTY EXPEDIA HOLDINGS REPORTS 19.4% STAKE; 27/04/2018 – Expedia CEO on Growth Strategy, HomeAway and Bookings (Video)

Icon Advisers Inc, which manages about $2.21 billion and $996.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 11,300 shares to 65,600 shares, valued at $6.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equity Comwlth Cum Pfd S D 6.5 by 52,436 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 219,845 shares, and cut its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold EXPE shares while 140 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 134.86 million shares or 20.70% more from 111.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tarbox Family Office holds 0% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) for 74 shares. Endowment Limited Partnership has invested 0.23% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Jump Trading Ltd Liability has invested 0.09% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Calamos Advsr Ltd Company invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Bamco Inc Ny has invested 0.19% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). City Communication invested in 52 shares. Stevens Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 0.86% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Boyd Watterson Asset Mngmt Ltd Oh stated it has 0.77% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.02% or 1,137 shares in its portfolio. 203,045 are held by Stifel Fin. Korea Investment has invested 0% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Liability Com accumulated 48,985 shares. 20.05M were accumulated by Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corporation. Vanguard Group Incorporated invested in 12.07 million shares or 0.06% of the stock. Blair William And Il invested in 0.01% or 7,457 shares.

Bb&T Corp, which manages about $5.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stanley Black & (NYSE:SWK) by 3,763 shares to 17,472 shares, valued at $2.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Tower (NYSE:AMT) by 3,731 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,829 shares, and cut its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB).