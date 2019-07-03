Bb&T Securities Increases Position in Crown Castle Intl New (CCI); Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Trimmed Holding in Boeing Co Com (BA) by $697,611 as Stock Value Declined

Bb&T Securities Llc increased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 0.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb&T Securities Llc bought 3,386 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 356,673 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.65 million, up from 353,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb&T Securities Llc who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $134.52. About 922,904 shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 23.19% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.76% the S&P500.

Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co Com (BA) by 42.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc sold 1,831 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2,465 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $940,000, down from 4,296 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $354.47. About 2.13M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 09/05/2018 – FUTURE JETLINER COMPETITORS ARE COMING: BOEING CHIEF; 17/04/2018 – One dead after engine explodes on Southwest flight; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX, BOEING AGREE TO SPEED 3 777 FREIGHTERS TO FISCAL 2020; 03/04/2018 – Boeing Secures Services Contract for Canada’s Chinooks; 06/04/2018 – Boeing: American Airlines Order Valued at More Than $12B at List Prices; 30/04/2018 – Growing Boeing’s services unit “is a top priority,” CEO Dennis Muilenburg tells CNBC; 03/04/2018 – Boeing, Air Lease Corporation Sign Order for Eight 737 MAX Airplanes; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS 787 PRODUCTION OF 14 A MONTH IS WELL SUPPORTED BY RECENT ORDERS – CONF CALL; 10/04/2018 – Lion Air Roars With Large Order for Boeing Jets; 08/03/2018 – American to Retire 45 Boeing 737s in Next Two Years (Correct)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Bb&T Securities Llc, which manages about $6.38B and $10.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in National Retail Pptys Inc (NYSE:NNN) by 14,071 shares to 68,951 shares, valued at $3.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (TIP) by 9,009 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,325 shares, and cut its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $4.60 million activity. HUTCHESON EDWARD C JR bought 350 shares worth $41,283.

Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc, which manages about $480.07 million and $277.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr Short Treas Bd Etf (SHV) by 60,734 shares to 156,655 shares, valued at $17.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr Core S&P Small (IJR) by 8,038 shares in the quarter, for a total of 209,548 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Tax (VEA).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. 12,637 shares were sold by McAllister Kevin G, worth $5.03M. $1.20 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B. 2,137 shares valued at $873,712 were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III on Monday, February 11. The insider LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold 8,500 shares worth $3.49M. Shares for $10.50M were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.