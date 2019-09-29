Bb&T (BBT) Holder Cordasco Financial Network Trimmed Holding; Hourglass Capital Lifted Its Holding in Sysco (SYY) by $2.63 Million as Stock Declined

Hourglass Capital Llc increased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 198.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hourglass Capital Llc bought 37,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The hedge fund held 56,426 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.99M, up from 18,926 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hourglass Capital Llc who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $78.87. About 1.44 million shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 16/03/2018 – CMA NOT TO REFER SYSCO, KENT FROZEN FOODS DEAL TO PHASE 2; 22/03/2018 – SYSCO REPORTS UPSIZING OF PENDING CASH TENDER OFFER; 07/05/2018 – Sysco: On Target to Deliver on Current Three-Year Plan; 23/04/2018 – DJ Sysco Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYY); 29/05/2018 – Sysco at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – Sysco to Webcast Presentation From the 2018 Goldman Sachs Lodging, Gaming, Restaurant and Leisure Conference; 27/03/2018 – UK’S CMA – CLEARED ANTICIPATED ACQUISITION BY SYSCO CORP OF KENT FROZEN FOODS; 16/05/2018 – Sysco “Delivering in a Big Way” Upon Return to the National Restaurant Association Show 2018; 22/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 5; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.67

Cordasco Financial Network decreased its stake in Bb&T Corp (BBT) by 17.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cordasco Financial Network sold 15,953 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The institutional investor held 74,745 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.67M, down from 90,698 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cordasco Financial Network who had been investing in Bb&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.96B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $53.46. About 4.45 million shares traded or 1.28% up from the average. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Noninterest Income $1.18B; 27/03/2018 – BB&T CORP BBT.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM; 24/05/2018 – BB&T Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 06/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – REGIONS FINANCIAL AGREES TO SELL INSURANCE BUSINESS TO BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS; 21/03/2018 – BB&T Increases Prime Lending Rate to 4.75%; 29/05/2018 – BB&T Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q EPS 94c; 11/04/2018 – BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS TO BUY REGIONS INSURANCE; 24/04/2018 – BB&T announces second-quarter dividends; 24/04/2018 – BB&T BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 37.5C FROM 33C, EST. 33C

Analysts await BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.03 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.03 per share. BBT’s profit will be $789.15M for 12.98 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual earnings per share reported by BB&T Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.04% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 53 investors sold BBT shares while 279 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 254 raised stakes. 523.08 million shares or 3.13% more from 507.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 5,800 were accumulated by Numerixs Investment Inc. Proshare Advsrs Llc stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). New York State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.13% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Heritage Wealth Advsr holds 0% or 10,159 shares. Nine Masts Cap owns 42,735 shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. Carnegie Capital Asset Ltd Llc reported 7,877 shares. Franklin owns 4.66M shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. White Pine Lc stated it has 6,950 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. First Republic Investment has invested 0.01% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Smith Salley And Associates stated it has 105,403 shares. The Alabama-based Aull And Monroe Inv Mgmt has invested 0.62% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Oakwood Management Limited Co Ca owns 2.73% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 129,734 shares. Moreover, Ameritas Inv Prtn Incorporated has 0.03% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Cls Investments has 0.01% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 4,256 shares. Moreover, Amer Registered Investment Advisor has 0.26% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 9,458 shares.

More notable recent BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Wells Fargo rebound comes amid Citizens slide. Here’s who dominates Philadelphia’s banking scene. – Philadelphia Business Journal” on September 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Read This Before Buying BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on September 25, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Local credit union names former BB&T exec its new CFO – Charlotte Business Journal” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “JPMorgan rising, Bank of America still on top: These are the banks that capture local market share – Washington Business Journal” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Cordasco Financial Network, which manages about $422.43 million and $102.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1,849 shares to 1,934 shares, valued at $320,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are Sysco Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:SYY) High Returns Really That Great? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Adding Sysco (NYSE:SYY) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday – Benzinga” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday – Benzinga” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday – Benzinga” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Hourglass Capital Llc, which manages about $861.92 million and $352.41 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 113,541 shares to 235,843 shares, valued at $6.21M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW) by 2,440 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,131 shares, and cut its stake in Ensco Plc (NYSE:ESV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold SYY shares while 313 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 388.82 million shares or 0.08% more from 388.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 3,351 are owned by Virtu Fin. M&T Retail Bank holds 434,824 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Northwest Counselors Ltd Com invested in 1.18% or 45,321 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Company reported 0.01% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Peoples Financial Service owns 14,625 shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. 7,875 were reported by Conning. San Francisco Sentry Invest Group (Ca) owns 1,660 shares. Meyer Handelman owns 568,268 shares or 2.06% of their US portfolio. Franklin Resource Inc owns 216,365 shares. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 7,146 shares. Penobscot Investment Management holds 11,945 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 0.51% or 40,300 shares in its portfolio. Comerica Bancorporation invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Moreover, Nexus Investment Mngmt has 0.1% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). 31.13M are held by Blackrock.