Bb&T (BBT) Stock Price Rose While Ipswich Investment Management Co Decreased Its Position by $1.58 Million; Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Has Raised Its Peapack (PGC) Position by $2.00 Million

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Peapack (PGC) by 101.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc bought 76,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.04% . The institutional investor held 153,018 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.01 million, up from 76,108 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Peapack for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $531.55 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $27.32. About 55,411 shares traded. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) has declined 14.83% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PGC News: 19/03/2018 Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires Ron Andersen as Senior Managing Director, Commercial Private Banker; 19/03/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires Ron Andersen as Senior Managing Director, Comml Private Banker; 21/04/2018 – DJ Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corpora, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PGC)

Ipswich Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Bb&T Corp (BBT) by 83.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ipswich Investment Management Co sold 34,455 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The institutional investor held 6,835 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $318,000, down from 41,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co who had been investing in Bb&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $46.02. About 3.08 million shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 11/04/2018 – BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS TO BUY REGIONS INSURANCE; 26/04/2018 – BB&T Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 14/05/2018 – BB&T at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference Tomorrow; 25/05/2018 – BB&T CORP: FILES FOR MIXED SECURITIES OFFERING; 06/04/2018 – Regions to Sell Insurance Group to BB&T Insurance Subsidiary; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Taxable-Equivalent Net Interest Income $1.66B; 06/04/2018 – BB&T: Terms Not Disclosed, Transaction Seen Closing 3; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Adj EPS 97c; 08/05/2018 – BB&T at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.44%

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $25.96B and $24.98 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 619,500 shares to 974,115 shares, valued at $49.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) by 54,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 103,798 shares, and cut its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN).

More notable recent Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Peapack-Gladstone (PGC) Q3 Earnings Preview: What to Know Ahead of the Release – Nasdaq" on October 19, 2018

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $13,678 activity.

Analysts await BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.02 EPS, down 0.97% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.03 per share. BBT’s profit will be $781.34M for 11.28 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual EPS reported by BB&T Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.93% negative EPS growth.