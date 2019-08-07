BB&T (BBT) to pay $0.45 on Sep 3, 2019; Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Has Cut By $7.38 Million Its Texas Instrs (TXN) Position

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc decreased Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) stake by 3.99% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc sold 69,600 shares as Texas Instrs Inc (TXN)’s stock rose 7.50%. The Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc holds 1.68M shares with $177.73 million value, down from 1.75 million last quarter. Texas Instrs Inc now has $111.10 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.77% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $119. About 3.87M shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 17/05/2018 – Industrial Wireless Sensors: 2018 Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are ABB, Honeywell, Emerson, Siemens, and Texas Instruments – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 30/04/2018 – S&P: ‘A+’ Corporate Credit Rating on Texas Instruments Is Unchanged, and Outlook Remains Stable; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sales, Profit Jump — Earnings Review; 30/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q Rev $3.79B; 13/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Senior VP of Technology & Manufacturing Kevin J. Ritchie to Retire Nov. 1; 18/04/2018 – Nuveen Santa Barbara Adds Texas Instruments; 30/04/2018 – Texas Instruments prices $1.3 billion of investment grade notes; 24/04/2018 – TI reports 1Q18 financial results and shareholder returns; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Adds Texas Instruments, Exits Ford: 13F

BB&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) is expected to pay $0.45 on Sep 3, 2019. (NYSE:BBT) shareholders before Aug 13, 2019 will receive the $0.45 dividend. BB&T Corp’s current price of $47.77 translates into 0.94% yield. BB&T Corp’s dividend has Aug 14, 2019 as record date. Jul 30, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $47.77. About 4.02 million shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Adj EPS 97c; 15/03/2018 – BB&T names Corts, Willett to new leadership roles; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Rev $2.81B; 26/04/2018 – BB&T Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 06/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – REGIONS FINANCIAL AGREES TO SELL INSURANCE BUSINESS TO BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q-End Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital 12%, Total Capital 14%; 19/04/2018 – BB&T Profit Nearly Doubles; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP CFO SAYS EXPECT REGIONS INSURANCE PURCHASE WILL IMPACT THE THIRD QUARTER SHARE BUYBACK-CONF CALL; 06/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL – TO SELL ITS REGIONS INSURANCE GROUP INC SUBSIDIARY TO BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS; 21/03/2018 – BB&T Increases Prime Lending Rate to 4.75%

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, down 10.76% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.32B for 21.10 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bragg Fincl accumulated 82,332 shares. Schroder Invest Management Gru owns 2.91 million shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc holds 0.08% or 1,808 shares in its portfolio. Cambridge Finance Grp Inc invested in 57,970 shares or 0% of the stock. Tocqueville Asset Limited Partnership accumulated 12,256 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moreover, Rodgers Brothers Inc has 0.49% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Balyasny Asset Management Lc has 3,118 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jarislowsky Fraser Limited has 0% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 2,696 shares. Karpas Strategies Ltd Liability Com reported 2.14% stake. Los Angeles Mgmt Equity owns 717,600 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Freestone Cap Holdg Limited Company has invested 0.47% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Moreover, M&T Bancorp has 0.08% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 135,919 shares. Moreover, Epoch Ptnrs has 0.99% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 2.14 million shares. Aviance Cap Management Llc has 0.42% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 26,562 shares. Burgundy Asset Ltd accumulated 1.54M shares or 1.68% of the stock.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc increased Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) stake by 30,420 shares to 165,904 valued at $5.58 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) stake by 24,700 shares and now owns 265,591 shares. Cathay Gen Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) was raised too.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $922,762 activity. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider XIE BING sold $922,762. CARP DANIEL A sold $1.53 million worth of stock.

Among 9 analysts covering Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Texas Instruments has $15000 highest and $5800 lowest target. $114.67’s average target is -3.64% below currents $119 stock price. Texas Instruments had 18 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, April 24. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, April 24. The stock of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, July 24. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Tuesday, April 30. The stock of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by Credit Suisse. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of TXN in report on Wednesday, July 24 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Robert W. Baird. Barclays Capital maintained Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) rating on Wednesday, July 24. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $12000 target. The stock of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Deutsche Bank. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, July 24 by JP Morgan.

More notable recent Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.6% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Texas Instruments Incorporated’s (NASDAQ:TXN) P/E Ratio Really That Good? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Can Product Strength Aid Texas Instruments (TXN) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Texas Instruments (TXN) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

BB&T Corporation operates as a financial holding firm that provides various banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, and individuals. The company has market cap of $36.59 billion. It operates in six divisions: Community Banking, Residential Mortgage Banking, Dealer Financial Services, Specialized Lending, Insurance Services, and Financial Services. It has a 11.82 P/E ratio. The company's deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Among 5 analysts covering BB\u0026T (NYSE:BBT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. BB\u0026T had 17 analyst reports since February 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, March 11 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Hold”. On Tuesday, July 9 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral”. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Monday, April 22 report. UBS maintained the shares of BBT in report on Wednesday, July 10 with “Neutral” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, February 8 by Bank of America. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, February 11 by BMO Capital Markets. As per Monday, March 4, the company rating was maintained by UBS.

More notable recent BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should BB&T (NYSE:BBT) Be Disappointed With Their 31% Profit? – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why I Think BB&T (NYSE:BBT) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “BB&T Announces Third-Quarter Dividends – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BB&T Q2 rises on loan growth, insurance income – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BB&T declares $0.45 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.