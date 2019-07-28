Bb&T Securities Lowered Its Best Buy (BBY) Position by $629,440; Hills Bank & Trust Company Decreased Its Position in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by $966,576 as Share Value Rose

Bb&T Securities Llc decreased its stake in Best Buy Inc (BBY) by 45.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb&T Securities Llc sold 8,992 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,706 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $760,000, down from 19,698 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb&T Securities Llc who had been investing in Best Buy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $77.75. About 1.65M shares traded. Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) has declined 13.28% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.71% the S&P500. Some Historical BBY News: 14/05/2018 – PRICER: Best Buy Commits to Additional Pricer ESL Deployment; 24/05/2018 – Best Buy Backs FY19 View of Rev $41B-$42B; 18/04/2018 – BEST BUY TO INTRODUCE OVER TEN 4K & HD FIRE TV EDITION MODELS; 24/05/2018 – Best Buy online growth slows, overshadowing strong earnings; 24/05/2018 – BEST BUY SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 77C TO 82C, EST. 82C; 24/05/2018 – BEST BUY CO INC – QTRLY ENTERPRISE COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 7.1%; 19/04/2018 – Amazon and Best Buy have announced a new Fire TV Edition smart TVs; 20/04/2018 – BEST BUY CO INC SAYS 5-YR FACILITY AGREEMENT PERMITS BORROWINGS UP TO $1.25 BLN & TERMINATES IN APRIL 2023 – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – Best Buy 1Q Rev $9.11B; 24/05/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Best Buy Spending to Fight Amazon

Hills Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 12.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hills Bank & Trust Company sold 9,294 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 62,997 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.56 million, down from 72,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $287.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $114.73. About 5.53 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 09/04/2018 – P&G to Bring Ad Holding Company Rivals Together to Form New Creative Agency; 18/04/2018 – Balfour Beatty’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Driven by Needs for Energy Services, Infrastructure, an Industrial Info News Alert; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS CO.’S FUEL CELL POWERED FORKLIFT IN PG ACCIDENT; 20/04/2018 – P&G’s vitamin boost could signal more to come; 23/05/2018 – P&G – MAXIMUM AGGREGATE PURCHASE PRICE THAT P&G WILL PAY IN TENDER OFFER IS ABOUT $1.404 BLN; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S ON MERCK KGAA DEAL; 23/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces Pricing of Its Debt Tender Offer; 19/04/2018 – Merck’s CEO Stefan Oschmann on Procter & Gamble To Acquire Consumer Health Business – Call Transcript; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS DOESN’T KNOW ROOT CAUSE OF PG ACCIDENT; 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces $1.25 Billion Debt Tender Offer

Analysts await Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $0.99 earnings per share, up 8.79% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.91 per share. BBY’s profit will be $264.38M for 19.63 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.02 actual earnings per share reported by Best Buy Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.94% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold BBY shares while 158 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 197.18 million shares or 7.25% less from 212.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 37 are owned by San Francisco Sentry Group (Ca). Nbt State Bank N A New York invested in 0.07% or 5,398 shares. 4,604 are owned by Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Liability. Cullen Frost Bankers invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY). Bb&T Limited Liability Company invested in 10,706 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas owns 1.75M shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bank Of America De stated it has 836,337 shares. Bb&T reported 96,724 shares stake. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 25,075 shares. Moreover, Franklin Res has 0% invested in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY). Vanguard stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY). Kentucky Retirement Sys Insurance Trust Fund stated it has 4,655 shares. Raymond James Trust Na holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) for 3,089 shares. The California-based Aperio Grp Inc Limited Com has invested 0.06% in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY). Nomura Holdings holds 3,479 shares.

Bb&T Securities Llc, which manages about $6.38B and $10.37B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 352,139 shares to 702,821 shares, valued at $19.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bce Inc (NYSE:BCE) by 26,304 shares in the quarter, for a total of 258,786 shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas-based Syntal Prtn Limited Liability Company has invested 0.73% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.26% or 1.08M shares. Dakota Wealth Management holds 10,421 shares. Brouwer & Janachowski Lc invested 0.05% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Regions Fincl holds 1.26% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 1.05 million shares. 36,035 are held by Aldebaran Fincl Inc. Todd Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation, Kentucky-based fund reported 4,467 shares. Taurus Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 68,763 shares. Cannell Peter B & invested in 86,445 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Natl Bank Of Hawaii stated it has 103,851 shares. Motley Fool Wealth Lc owns 9,776 shares. 36,540 were accumulated by Wellington Shields Limited Liability Company. Of Toledo Na Oh holds 1.82% or 68,450 shares in its portfolio. Hanson Mcclain reported 0.05% stake. Marathon Management reported 13,260 shares.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 EPS, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.66B for 27.06 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Hills Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $371.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 6,373 shares to 92,042 shares, valued at $5.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Flexshares Global Upstream N (GUNR) by 17,422 shares in the quarter, for a total of 220,055 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co New (NYSE:DIS).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 16 selling transactions for $262.64 million activity. $294,750 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares were sold by Posada Juan Fernando. Jejurikar Shailesh sold $969,143 worth of stock. 1,026 shares valued at $99,936 were sold by Sheppard Valarie L on Tuesday, February 5. 20,000 shares were sold by Matthew Price, worth $1.98M on Friday, February 15. On Thursday, January 31 the insider Coombe Gary A sold $870,676. Schomburger Jeffrey K also sold $428,789 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Monday, February 4.