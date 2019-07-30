Bb&T Raised Its Position in Activision (ATVI) by $328,860; Heitman Real Estate Securities Upped Its Sl Green Realty (SLG) Position by $5.10 Million as Stock Declined

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc increased its stake in Sl Green Realty Corp (SLG) by 23.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc bought 57,306 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.22% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 304,834 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.41M, up from 247,528 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc who had been investing in Sl Green Realty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $81.07. About 455,228 shares traded. SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) has declined 13.49% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical SLG News: 25/04/2018 – SL GREEN: MCDERMOTT WILL SIGNED 20-YR LEASE FOR ONE VANDERBILT; 19/04/2018 – SL GREEN FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 24/04/2018 – SL Green Inks Third Largest Lease at One Vanderbilt; 11/04/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY CORP – TWO TRANSACTIONS ARE EXPECTED TO GENERATE COMBINED NET PROCEEDS TO SL GREEN OF APPROXIMATELY $190 MLN; 19/04/2018 – SL GREEN CEO MARC HOLLIDAY SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 18/04/2018 – SL Green Realty Corp. Reports First Quarter 2018 EPS of $1.12 Per Share; and FFO of $1.66 Per Share; 11/04/2018 – SL GREEN – TO SELL 1745 BROADWAY OFFICE CONDOMINIUM FOR A SALE PRICE OF $633 MLN, TO AN INSTITUTIONAL CLIENT OF INVESCO REAL ESTATE; 19/04/2018 – SL GREEN CEO: FRAME OF ONE VANDERBILT PROJECT UP TO 14TH FLOOR; 04/05/2018 – SL Green Signs Coty to Multilevel Flagship Retail Building at 30 Times Square; 11/04/2018 – SL GREEN REPORTS SALE FOR $633M

Bb&T Corp increased its stake in Activision (ATVI) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb&T Corp bought 7,308 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 179,860 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.19 million, up from 172,552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb&T Corp who had been investing in Activision for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $48.45. About 4.75 million shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 35.45% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 09/03/2018 – Call of Duty World League, Presented by PlayStation®4 Returns to Atlanta March 9-11; 15/03/2018 – Activision Blizzard NamesDaniel Cherry as Chief Marketing Officer; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC SEES CY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $2.46; 14/05/2018 – The Call of Duty™ Endowment Opens Its 2018 “Seal of Distinction” Submissions for U.S. and U.K. Organizations; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD BOOSTS CY2018 ADJ. EPS AND REVENUE VIEWS; 17/05/2018 – Activision announced a battle royale mode in Call of Duty to compete with the surging popularity of Epic Games’ “Fortnite”; 15/03/2018 – Activision Blizzard Expands Esports Leadership Team; 05/04/2018 – Prepare to Join the Battle for Azeroth™—New World of Warcraft® Expansion Arrives August 14; 19/04/2018 – Activision Joins Forces with USO to Celebrate Service Members; 03/05/2018 – Dow Jones Newswires Broke Activision Earnings Embargo, Published Erroneous Revenue Headline

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 89 investors sold ATVI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 644.31 million shares or 2.16% less from 658.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrow Corporation reported 18,347 shares stake. Thornburg Management reported 2.40 million shares. Srb Corporation has 17,422 shares. North Star Invest Mngmt Corporation reported 100 shares. Vigilant Capital Mngmt Limited Co reported 177,014 shares. Howe & Rusling, New York-based fund reported 24 shares. Bartlett And Llc has 4 shares. Legal And General Group Plc has 4.26M shares. Korea-based Natl Pension Service has invested 0.13% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Comgest Glob Investors Sas owns 91,900 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.1% or 5,305 shares. Regentatlantic Capital Llc holds 0.02% or 5,971 shares. Wells Fargo Com Mn reported 2.16 million shares stake. Richard Bernstein Advisors Ltd Liability owns 39,734 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Parkwood Ltd Liability Company accumulated 12,591 shares or 0.11% of the stock.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $4.30 million activity.

Bb&T Corp, which manages about $5.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp. (NYSE:MCD) by 3,866 shares to 187,334 shares, valued at $35.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Te Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) by 94,510 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 103,308 shares, and cut its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold SLG shares while 118 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 78.55 million shares or 1.47% less from 79.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluecrest Cap Mgmt Ltd has 3,100 shares. Moreover, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.03% invested in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) for 7,100 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 741 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt reported 14,486 shares stake. Pictet Asset invested 0.01% of its portfolio in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Fjarde Ap, a Alabama-based fund reported 30,840 shares. The New York-based Boothbay Fund Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.08% in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). M&T Bancorp has invested 0% in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.02% or 23,499 shares. Voloridge Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0.08% in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Sei Invests Company owns 73,824 shares. Gateway Advisers Lc has 0% invested in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Moreover, State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.02% invested in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owns 10,059 shares. Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $230,600 activity.

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc, which manages about $2.16 billion and $2.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) by 8,480 shares to 144,745 shares, valued at $9.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Interxion Holding Nv (NYSE:INXN) by 250,046 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,855 shares, and cut its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR).