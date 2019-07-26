Bb&T (BBT) Holder Ipswich Investment Management Co Has Trimmed Its Position; Hedeker Wealth Management Group Increases Stake in Amphenol Com Cl A (APH)

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in Amphenol Corp Com Cl A (APH) by 20.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc bought 4,492 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,752 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27 million, up from 22,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Amphenol Corp Com Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.46B market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $95.28. About 1.68M shares traded or 8.38% up from the average. Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) has risen 5.74% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.31% the S&P500. Some Historical APH News: 03/04/2018 – Amphenol at Field Trip Hosted By SunTrust Today; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol 1Q EPS 84c; 02/04/2018 – Anne Clarke Wolff Appointed to Board of Directors of Amphenol Corporation

Ipswich Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Bb&T Corp (BBT) by 83.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ipswich Investment Management Co sold 34,455 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.69% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,835 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $318,000, down from 41,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co who had been investing in Bb&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $51.65. About 3.36 million shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has declined 13.47% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.90% the S&P500.

Ipswich Investment Management Co, which manages about $377.16 million and $305.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Price T Rowe Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 4,725 shares to 10,290 shares, valued at $1.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 1,320 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,698 shares, and has risen its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold BBT shares while 258 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 507.19 million shares or 5.73% more from 479.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3.63M were reported by Charles Schwab Invest. M&R Mgmt invested in 1,425 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Lc reported 1.64M shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Burke And Herbert Comml Bank And Tru holds 0.29% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) or 7,003 shares. Leavell Mngmt Incorporated reported 39,154 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Bb&T accumulated 3.28M shares. Ftb Advisors holds 0.49% or 132,569 shares in its portfolio. Spc Financial holds 0.31% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) or 31,034 shares. Numerixs Techs holds 19,200 shares. Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0.14% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 650,575 shares. Caprock Grp has 10,973 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur reported 5,600 shares stake. First Eagle Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 1.65% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Monetary Mgmt Group Inc holds 0.1% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 5,475 shares. Novare Mngmt has 18,996 shares.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $198,546 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold APH shares while 198 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 277.88 million shares or 2.87% less from 286.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wagner Bowman Mgmt owns 2,460 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia invested in 0.02% or 57,612 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). 46,291 were accumulated by Williams Jones Assoc. The Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Incorporated has invested 0.1% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Strs Ohio reported 711,679 shares stake. The Missouri-based First Allied Advisory Services has invested 0.04% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Principal Financial Grp Inc Inc has invested 0.04% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Shine Investment Advisory Svcs Incorporated reported 444 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Taurus Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 1.26% or 95,090 shares in its portfolio. New York-based South Street Advsrs Limited Liability Com has invested 3.38% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Bessemer Group Inc has invested 0% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Eulav Asset Mgmt holds 301,500 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 405,524 shares. Cornerstone Advsr Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH).

