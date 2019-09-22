Bb&T Securities Lifted Novartis A G (NVS) Position; Healthequity (HQY) Shorts Increased By 8.48%

Bb&T Securities Llc increased Novartis A G (NVS) stake by 5.47% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bb&T Securities Llc acquired 13,475 shares as Novartis A G (NVS)’s stock rose 11.81%. The Bb&T Securities Llc holds 260,031 shares with $23.74 million value, up from 246,556 last quarter. Novartis A G now has $201.32B valuation. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $87.07. About 1.88 million shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 19/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Earnings, M&A: Corporate news round-up; 03/05/2018 – FDA: FDA OKS TISAGENLECLEUCEL FOR ADULTS; 27/03/2018 – Global Human Growth Hormone (hGH) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Novartis, Pfizer, Eli Lilly and Co and Novo Nordisk – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/04/2018 – Novartis enters deal to acquire gene therapy company AveXis for $8.7 billion; 18/04/2018 – SANDOZ – CO AND PEAR WILL WORK TO BRING RESET TO PATIENTS WITH SUBSTANCE USE DISORDER AND, IF CLEARED BY FDA, RESET-O TO PATIENTS WITH OPIOID USE DISORDER; 09/04/2018 – From the midnight bureau — Novartis CEO Vas Narasimhan cuts loose an old anchor and sets sail with $8.7B AveXis buyout $NVS $AVXS $BIIB; 18/05/2018 – Novartis, Amgen: FDA Approves Aimovig; 12/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE THERAPEUTICS SAYS RAISED £29 MLN ($41 MLN) IN SERIES B ROUND CO-LED BY VERSANT VENTURES AND NOVARTIS VENTURE FUND; 12/03/2018 – Operations head Wyss exits Novartis, giving way to new structure and a string of promotions $NVS @AmberTongPW; 09/04/2018 – Novartis enters agreement to acquire AveXis Inc. for USD 8.7 bn to transform care in SMA and expand position as a gene therapy and Neuroscience leader

Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) had an increase of 8.48% in short interest. HQY's SI was 5.09M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 8.48% from 4.69 million shares previously. With 1.09 million avg volume, 5 days are for Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY)'s short sellers to cover HQY's short positions. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $60.89. About 1.00 million shares traded. HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) has risen 10.60% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.60% the S&P500.

Among 7 analysts covering Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Healthequity has $100 highest and $7000 lowest target. $81’s average target is 33.03% above currents $60.89 stock price. Healthequity had 13 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, September 4, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. The stock of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) earned “Outperformer” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, September 4. The stock of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) earned “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Monday, September 9. As per Tuesday, September 17, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, June 24 by Chardan Capital Markets. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, June 20 report. The stock of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Barrington.

More notable recent HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "HealthEquity Enters Oversold Territory (HQY) – Nasdaq" on August 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "What's in the Cards for HealthEquity (HQY) in Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq" published on August 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "HealthEquity Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha" on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: "HealthEquity (HQY) Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates in Q2 – Nasdaq" published on September 04, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com's news article titled: "HealthEquity Reports Second Quarter Ended July 31, 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire" with publication date: September 03, 2019.

HealthEquity, Inc. provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.30 billion. The Company’s services and products include healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts. It has a 43.62 P/E ratio. The firm also offers online-only investment advisory services through HealthEquity Advisor, a Web tool; and healthcare incentives that enable its employer partners and health plan partners to offer, and its members to earn, financial incentives for participation in wellness programs.

Bb&T Securities Llc decreased Ishares Tr (IJH) stake by 7,939 shares to 192,988 valued at $37.49M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd stake by 133,507 shares and now owns 11,668 shares. First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FXR) was reduced too.