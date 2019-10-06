Bb&T (BBT) Shareholder Linscomb & Williams Has Lifted Position; Harris Associates LP Has Raised Holding in Schlumberger LTD (SLB) by $483,600

Harris Associates LP increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 34.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harris Associates LP bought 12,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The hedge fund held 48,250 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.92M, up from 35,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harris Associates LP who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $31.88. About 10.45 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Linscomb & Williams Inc increased its stake in Bb&T Corp (BBT) by 10.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Linscomb & Williams Inc bought 6,517 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The institutional investor held 67,187 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.30M, up from 60,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc who had been investing in Bb&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.78B market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $51.66. About 4.41 million shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 53 investors sold BBT shares while 279 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 254 raised stakes. 523.08 million shares or 3.13% more from 507.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Foyston Gordon & Payne Incorporated holds 229,654 shares. Caprock Group Inc Inc accumulated 0.07% or 7,503 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.1% or 137,387 shares in its portfolio. First Natl Trust Communications holds 136,837 shares. Field Main Bancshares owns 0.01% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 175 shares. 280,000 were accumulated by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. Fort Washington Investment Oh stated it has 0.04% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). 40,384 are held by Kempner. First Interstate Retail Bank holds 6,593 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Moreover, Pinebridge Invs LP has 0.15% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Hamel Assoc holds 2.07% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) or 96,205 shares. Nordea Invest Mngmt Ab invested 0.04% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Investors Asset Mngmt Of Georgia Ga Adv holds 0.31% or 9,352 shares. Foster And Motley accumulated 31,309 shares. Kistler has 0.04% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT).

Harris Associates L P, which manages about $54.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 34,400 shares to 236,042 shares, valued at $23.65 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 1.60 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22.12 million shares, and cut its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 84 investors sold SLB shares while 449 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 0.22% more from 1.01 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Registered Advisor holds 11,442 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Moreover, Glenmede Tru Na has 0.08% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 447,962 shares. Heartland Advsrs invested in 132,320 shares. Exane Derivatives accumulated 35,862 shares. Bp Public Limited Co has 139,000 shares. Moreover, Farmers Merchants has 0.08% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 29,376 shares. Legacy Prtn owns 22,692 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement accumulated 69,500 shares. Confluence Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.3% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 30,528 shares. Caprock holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 15,081 shares. Chesley Taft Assoc Ltd Liability invested in 0.07% or 21,500 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability Company stated it has 58,471 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability stated it has 681 shares. Mcdonald Investors Ca has invested 0.14% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).