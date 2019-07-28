Bb&T Lowered Unitedhealth (UNH) Holding By $305,292; Harborone Bancorp (HONE) Shorts Up By 25.58%

Bb&T Corp decreased Unitedhealth (UNH) stake by 0.7% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bb&T Corp sold 1,236 shares as Unitedhealth (UNH)’s stock declined 10.51%. The Bb&T Corp holds 176,570 shares with $43.66 million value, down from 177,806 last quarter. Unitedhealth now has $240.38 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.70% or $4.24 during the last trading session, reaching $252.94. About 3.28 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – FIRST QUARTER REVENUES OF $55.2 BILLION GREW 13.3% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH CHANGES APPLY TO FULLY INSURED HEALTH PLANS; 15/03/2018 – The Dow traded 114 points higher, with UnitedHealth contributing the most to the gains; 10/05/2018 – Envision Healthcare: In Arbitration With a UnitedHealth Group Unit, Alleges United Breached Medical Group Participation Agreement; 18/05/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Supporting People Affected by Mass Shooting at Santa Fe High School; 11/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: ‘Committed to Concrete Solutions to Further Protect Consumers From Rising Drug Prices’; 13/04/2018 – Tenet’s complicated Conifer sale in second round; 07/05/2018 – INSPERITY – ANNOUNCED EXTENSION OF RELATIONSHIP FOR MEDICAL AND DENTAL COVERAGE WITH UNITEDHEALTHCARE; 06/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Launches Expansion of Direct-to-Consumer Pharmacy Discounts to Millions of Americans; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH IS SAID TO JOIN BIDS FOR ENVISION HEALTHCARE UNIT

Harborone Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HONE) had an increase of 25.58% in short interest. HONE’s SI was 158,100 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 25.58% from 125,900 shares previously. With 24,400 avg volume, 7 days are for Harborone Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HONE)’s short sellers to cover HONE’s short positions. The SI to Harborone Bancorp Inc’s float is 1.19%. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $19.14. About 36,991 shares traded. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) has risen 2.97% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.46% the S&P500. Some Historical HONE News: 03/04/2018 – HarborOne Bank Establishes `HarborOne Mortgage’; 19/04/2018 – HarborOne Bancorp 1Q EPS 7c; 14/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of an Investigation into Coastway Bancorp, Inc. in Connection with the Sale of the Company to HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. — CWAY; 19/04/2018 – HarborOne Bancorp 1Q Noninterest Income $11.3; 20/03/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into Coastway Bancorp, Inc. in Connection with the Sale of the Company to HarborOne Bancorp, Inc; 14/03/2018 – COASTWAY BANCORP INC – HARBORONE WILL ACQUIRE COASTWAY IN AN ALL CASH TRANSACTION VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $125.6 MLN; 14/03/2018 – HarborOne Bancorp: Deal Valued at About $125.6 Million; 11/05/2018 – HARBORONE BANCORP INC – SENIOR LEADERSHIP TEAM RE-APPOINTED; 14/03/2018 HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. To Acquire Coastway Bancorp, Inc; 20/04/2018 – DJ HarborOne Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HONE)

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding firm for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities throughout Southeastern Massachusetts. The company has market cap of $623.45 million. The Company’s primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise residential and commercial real estate loans, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, commercial loans, construction loans, and auto and other consumer loans. It has a 46.91 P/E ratio. The company, through its subsidiary, Merrimack Mortgage Company, LLC, also originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought $1.50 million worth of stock. $4.64M worth of stock was bought by WICHMANN DAVID S on Friday, May 3.

Bb&T Corp increased Sap Se (NYSE:SAP) stake by 4,103 shares to 54,692 valued at $6.32M in 2019Q1. It also upped Cognizant (NASDAQ:CTSH) stake by 9,546 shares and now owns 62,053 shares. Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering UnitedHealth (NYSE:UNH), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. UnitedHealth had 15 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) earned “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Wednesday, April 17. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $247 target in Wednesday, April 17 report. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 17. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 21 by Cantor Fitzgerald. Morgan Stanley maintained UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Overweight” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) on Friday, July 12 with “Overweight” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 12 by Cantor Fitzgerald.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag stated it has 0.51% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas accumulated 182,381 shares or 0.68% of the stock. Northeast Investment holds 0.03% or 1,271 shares in its portfolio. Altavista Wealth Management owns 9,625 shares. 12,179 are held by Blue Cap. St Johns Inv Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.24% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 1,277 shares. Moreover, Gamco Investors Et Al has 0.05% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Hilltop holds 0.31% or 5,824 shares. Sageworth Trust owns 0% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 14 shares. Ashford Cap Mngmt holds 2,820 shares. Welch Forbes Limited Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 2,868 shares. 1,119 were accumulated by Fairview Investment Limited Com. Dodge Cox accumulated 6.30 million shares. Moreover, Ashfield Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1.74% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 63,961 shares. Suncoast Equity Management accumulated 1,535 shares or 0.08% of the stock.