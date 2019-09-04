Bb&T Securities Upped Its Zoetis (ZTS) Holding; Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Has 1.36 Sentiment

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (GOF) investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.14, from 1.5 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 15 funds opened new and increased holdings, while 11 reduced and sold holdings in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund. The funds in our database now own: 3.22 million shares, down from 3.35 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 7 Increased: 13 New Position: 2.

Bb&T Securities Llc increased Zoetis Inc (ZTS) stake by 18.73% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bb&T Securities Llc acquired 7,167 shares as Zoetis Inc (ZTS)’s stock rose 12.87%. The Bb&T Securities Llc holds 45,439 shares with $4.57M value, up from 38,272 last quarter. Zoetis Inc now has $60.82 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $127.35. About 493,486 shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 02/05/2018 – Zoetis Backs FY EPS $2.77-EPS $2.93; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS SAYS UPON DEAL TERMINATION BY ABAXIS OR CO, TERMINATION FEE OF $70 MLN MAY BE PAYABLE BY ABAXIS – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis First-Quarter Profit Benefits From Tax Changes; Backs 2018 Guidance; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS INC – INTENDS TO FUND PURCHASE THROUGH A COMBINATION OF EXISTING CASH AND NEW DEBT; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis 1Q Net $352M; 02/04/2018 – Pioneer Fundamental Growth Adds Zoetis, Cuts Home Depot; 19/04/2018 – Aratana’s scarcity value driven by product development –; 02/05/2018 – ZOETIS SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.96 TO $3.10, EST. $3.04; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis Intends to Fund Purchase Through Combination of Existing Cash and New Debt; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS SEES DEAL ADDING TO EARNINGS IN 2019

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold ZTS shares while 257 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 274 raised stakes. 414.06 million shares or 2.73% less from 425.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrow Fin holds 0.09% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) or 3,985 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Com holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 71,688 shares. Sonata Capital Grp owns 2,309 shares. Usca Ria Limited Co accumulated 6,651 shares. Comml Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 453,479 shares. Mutual Of America Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.1% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). California State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 0.17% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Deutsche Bank Ag reported 2.55M shares. Los Angeles Capital Management Equity Research Inc has invested 0.39% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Park Natl Corporation Oh reported 106,379 shares stake. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) accumulated 0.05% or 5,071 shares. 3,897 were accumulated by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt. First Manhattan accumulated 12,314 shares. Eastern Comml Bank stated it has 9,329 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Oxbow Advisors Ltd Co invested in 0.04% or 3,290 shares.

Among 8 analysts covering Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Zoetis has $132 highest and $100 lowest target. $118.63’s average target is -6.85% below currents $127.35 stock price. Zoetis had 11 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. SunTrust initiated the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, March 19 report. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Thursday, May 9. As per Tuesday, April 2, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. Craig Hallum maintained Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) rating on Tuesday, June 25. Craig Hallum has “Buy” rating and $132 target. The company was maintained on Monday, July 22 by Stifel Nicolaus. Bank of America downgraded the shares of ZTS in report on Monday, July 1 to “Neutral” rating. The stock of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) earned “Hold” rating by SunTrust on Tuesday, August 13. As per Wednesday, March 20, the company rating was initiated by UBS.

Bb&T Securities Llc decreased Ishares Tr (EFV) stake by 27,366 shares to 6,283 valued at $307,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) stake by 4,426 shares and now owns 134,855 shares. Ishares Tr (TIP) was reduced too.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The company has market cap of $714.56 million. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $19.62. About 126,213 shares traded. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (GOF) has 0.00% since September 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Stelac Advisory Services Llc holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund for 14,000 shares. Cordasco Financial Network owns 3,487 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Sigma Planning Corp has 0.06% invested in the company for 58,112 shares. The California-based Clenar Muke Llc has invested 0.02% in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc, a New York-based fund reported 280,976 shares.