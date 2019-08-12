Bb&T (BBT) Market Valuation Rose While Ipswich Investment Management Co Has Lowered Its Position by $1.58 Million; Glovista Investments Has Upped Its Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Position by $340,000

Glovista Investments Llc increased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 99.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glovista Investments Llc bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 10,050 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $689,000, up from 5,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glovista Investments Llc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $70.37. About 849,400 shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Operating Profit $983M; 29/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 12; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.89B RUPEES; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE – EXCLUDING SOME CHARGES, PLANNING FOR YR OF INCREASED OPER CASH FLOW AND LOW-DOUBLE-DIGIT EPS GROWTH; 29/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.89B RUPEES, EST. 1.80B; 27/03/2018 – Colgate Mattress Named 2018 JPMA Innovation Award Winner; 04/05/2018 – Colgate names company veteran as chief financial officer; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Recommends Hldrs Reject ‘Mini-Tender’ Offer by Baker Mills LLC; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Recommends Shareholders Reject “Mini-Tender” Offer By Baker Mills LLC

Ipswich Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Bb&T Corp (BBT) by 83.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ipswich Investment Management Co sold 34,455 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The institutional investor held 6,835 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $318,000, down from 41,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co who had been investing in Bb&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $46.71. About 3.22 million shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 13/03/2018 BB&T names Rhodes to lead Greater Delaware Valley region; 14/05/2018 – BB&T at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference Tomorrow; 25/05/2018 – BB&T CORP: FILES FOR MIXED SECURITIES OFFERING; 21/03/2018 – BB&T Increases Prime Lending Rate to 4.75%; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – QTR-END RISK BASED COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 RATIO 10.2 PCT VS 10.3 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 08/05/2018 – BB&T at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – SEES FY 2018 REV UP 2 PCT – 4 PCT VS 2017; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Noninterest Income $1.18B; 06/04/2018 – Regions Financial Agrees to Sell Insurance Business to BB&T Insurance Holdings; 06/04/2018 – Regions Fincl Agrees to Sell Insurance Business to BB&T Insurance Holdings

Analysts await BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.02 EPS, down 0.97% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.03 per share. BBT’s profit will be $781.32M for 11.45 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual EPS reported by BB&T Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.93% negative EPS growth.

Ipswich Investment Management Co, which manages about $377.16M and $305.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 20,890 shares to 51,705 shares, valued at $3.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ares Cap Corp (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 52,689 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,199 shares, and has risen its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG).

Since February 28, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $198,546 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold BBT shares while 258 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 507.19 million shares or 5.73% more from 479.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kingfisher Cap Limited Liability Com reported 9,787 shares. Pinnacle Hldg Limited Liability Com reported 0% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Checchi Capital Advisers Lc, California-based fund reported 5,382 shares. Welch Grp Incorporated Ltd Co owns 8,283 shares. Chevy Chase Hldgs has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Philadelphia Tru reported 0.9% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Invsts Asset Mngmt Of Georgia Inc Ga Adv stated it has 0.3% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Boston invested 0.35% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Massachusetts-based Moors & Cabot Inc has invested 0.35% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Nomura Inc accumulated 2,464 shares. Lmr Prns Llp holds 0.07% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) or 30,355 shares. Connecticut-based Paloma Prns Mgmt Communication has invested 0.09% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Weatherly Asset Mgmt Lp stated it has 4,943 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca holds 0.03% or 9,656 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 21,186 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Glovista Investments Llc, which manages about $940.85 million and $318.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Etfis Ser Tr I by 89,480 shares to 368,448 shares, valued at $8.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EPHE) by 117,219 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,928 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EPOL).