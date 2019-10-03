Bb&T Securities Upped Intl Paper Co (IP) Holding by $531,996; Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte LTD Maintains Stake in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA)

Bb&T Securities Llc increased its stake in Intl Paper Co (IP) by 21.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb&T Securities Llc bought 12,372 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.58% . The institutional investor held 70,133 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.04M, up from 57,761 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb&T Securities Llc who had been investing in Intl Paper Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $38.89. About 1.38 million shares traded. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 16.76% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.76% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 26/03/2018 – Ireland’s Smurfit Kappa on Monday said it had rejected an increased takeover offer from U.S. rival International Paper; 06/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa rejects International Paper bid approach; 16/04/2018 – International Paper at Goldman Sachs Conference May 16; 26/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER CEO SAYS COMPELLING PROPOSAL ON THE TABLE, DISAPPOINTED NOT BEEN ABLE TO ENGAGE WITH SMURFIT KAPPA; 26/04/2018 – International paper disappointed Smurfit not engaging on bid; 26/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER `DISAPPOINTED’ HAVEN’T ENGAGED WITH SMURFIT; 06/03/2018 – International Paper Confirms Bid for Smurfit Kappa; 23/05/2018 – Trio of Smurfit Kappa shareholders urge talks with International Paper -FT; 26/03/2018 – Smurfit/International Paper: package deal; 06/04/2018 – International Paper to Release First-Quarter 2018 Earnings On April 26

Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte Ltd increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 3.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte Ltd bought 15,358 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 400,521 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $67.87 million, up from 385,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $441.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.30% or $3.81 during the last trading session, reaching $169.58. About 6.35M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 16/03/2018 – Alibaba-backed Cambricon starts financing round at CNY 12 billion valuation, sources say; 26/04/2018 – Michael Zeisser has left as Alibaba’s top US dealmaker; 28/05/2018 – Alibaba Sells Medical Assets to Hong Kong Arm for $1.4 Billion; 07/03/2018 – India’s Paytm gets regulatory approval to sell investment products; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Outlook Tops Estimates as Spending Drives Growth; 24/04/2018 – SLYNGSTAD: ALIBABA, TENCENT PROBABLY MOST IMPORTANT IN WORLD; 20/05/2018 – Want to Invest in Jack Ma? Avoid Alibaba’s Rivals; 14/05/2018 – Alibaba: Creating a New Retail Model Through the Launch of the Smart Milk Station; 22/05/2018 – CORRECTED-EXCLUSIVE-Citadel Securities ups ETF game as part of growth push; 06/04/2018 – SoftBank Is Said to Borrow $8 Billion Backed by Alibaba Holding

Bb&T Securities Llc, which manages about $6.38B and $10.98B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 118,386 shares to 65,920 shares, valued at $3.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 10,394 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 291,447 shares, and cut its stake in First Tr Exch Trd Alpha Fd I (FDT).

