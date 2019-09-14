Bb&T Has Upped Holding in Thermo Fisher Sc (TMO) by $2.90 Million; Fidelity National Info Serv (Put) (FIS) Stock Value Rose While Nomura Holdings Lowered by $25.51 Million Its Position

Nomura Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Fidelity National Info Serv (Put) (FIS) by 94.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Holdings Inc sold 205,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The institutional investor held 12,500 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.56 million, down from 218,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc who had been investing in Fidelity National Info Serv (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $2.56 during the last trading session, reaching $130.88. About 2.90M shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National Information: Norcross Is Also President, CEO; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National 1Q EPS 54c; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National Information Chairman Frank Martire to Retire; 10/04/2018 – FIS Named “Best of Challenge” in 2018 PYMNTS.com Voice Challenge with Amazon Alexa; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National 1Q Rev $2.1B; 05/03/2018 Fidelity National Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 08/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES INC – SEES 2021 PROJECTED EPS OF $7.00 TO $ 7.50; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.04-EPS $3.39; 02/05/2018 – UnionBank of the Philippines Chooses FIS to Digitize its Lending Processes; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National: Raises full-Yr EPS Guidance

Bb&T Corp increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Sc (TMO) by 129.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb&T Corp bought 9,911 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 17,558 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.16M, up from 7,647 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb&T Corp who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Sc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $2.68 during the last trading session, reaching $297.65. About 1.05M shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 03/04/2018 – TMO:RAPID MYCOPLASMA TEST METHOD ACCEPTED FOR QA/QC,LOT RELEASE; 30/04/2018 – MUDRICK SAYS THERMO ACQUISITIONS MERGER NOT IN BEST INTEREST; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC – CO IS RAISING ITS 2018 REVENUE AND EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – Thermo Scientific Explorer 4 Additive Scanning Electron Microscope Delivers First Dedicated Solution for 3D Printing Process Control

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 35 investors sold TMO shares while 429 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 373 raised stakes. 338.08 million shares or 0.28% more from 337.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Whittier Tru Of Nevada Incorporated owns 19,810 shares. Quadrant Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 1.88% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Lockheed Martin Inv Commerce accumulated 42,070 shares. Price T Rowe Incorporated Md reported 17.14 million shares. Sta Wealth Mgmt Limited Company has 0.13% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 1,854 shares. Schroder Investment Mngmt reported 982,219 shares. 5,844 are held by Cadence National Bank Na. Prelude Capital Mgmt Lc holds 303 shares. 13,632 were reported by Arrow Fincl Corporation. Ledyard State Bank holds 4,530 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited reported 2.79 million shares. Thornburg Inv reported 304,668 shares. Green Valley Invsts Lc stated it has 2.33% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Bristol John W Com accumulated 320,099 shares or 2.48% of the stock. Wisconsin-based Marietta Invest Prtnrs Limited Company has invested 3.41% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Bb&T Corp, which manages about $5.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Eaf (EFA) by 7,207 shares to 2.81M shares, valued at $184.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walgreens Boots by 7,245 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 211,595 shares, and cut its stake in Polaris (NYSE:PII).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 36 investors sold FIS shares while 190 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 229 raised stakes. 306.93 million shares or 6.17% more from 289.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Company holds 55,452 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Cibc World Corp stated it has 106,910 shares. Westfield Cap Mngmt Company Limited Partnership accumulated 397,761 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Ameriprise Fincl Inc stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Findlay Park Prtn Llp owns 4.25 million shares. Bokf Na owns 30,701 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. The New York-based Tower Cap Ltd Liability Com (Trc) has invested 0.01% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Tctc Hldgs Limited Liability Com reported 3,605 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 11,457 are owned by Moors And Cabot. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 209,656 shares. First Personal Finance Ser has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Archford Cap Strategies Limited Liability Corp owns 331 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Crawford Invest Counsel has invested 0.05% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems reported 16,200 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Pension Serv accumulated 401,097 shares.

Analysts await Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.40 earnings per share, up 5.26% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.33 per share. FIS’s profit will be $858.83 million for 23.37 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual earnings per share reported by Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.35% negative EPS growth.

Nomura Holdings Inc, which manages about $22.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) by 218,466 shares to 243,480 shares, valued at $18.99M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvent Electric Plc by 12,681 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,700 shares, and has risen its stake in A.