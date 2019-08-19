Bb&T (BBT) Shareholder United Asset Strategies Has Increased Position by $354,798 as Shares Rose; Exane Derivatives Has Lifted Ubs Group (UBS) Position by $10.75 Billion

Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Ubs Group (UBS) by 2658.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exane Derivatives bought 886,010 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.89% . The institutional investor held 919,334 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.15B, up from 33,324 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exane Derivatives who had been investing in Ubs Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.84B market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $10.53. About 189,571 shares traded. UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) has declined 31.51% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.51% the S&P500. Some Historical UBS News: 16/03/2018 – UBS to Cut Funds From Platform — Barrons.com; 03/05/2018 – UBS Applies for Control of China Joint Venture; 16/04/2018 – UBS’s Tom Naratil on Advice Standards, the Protocol and More — Barrons.com; 23/04/2018 – UBS 1Q Net Pft CHF1.51B; 03/04/2018 – UBS Publishes Agenda for the Annual General Meeting of UBS Group AG on 3 May 2018; 16/05/2018 – Citi and UBS Complete EUR696.5 Mln Aena Private Placement; 03/04/2018 – UBS GROUP AG UBSG.S SAYS CHAIRMAN AXEL WEBER AND THE OTHER MEMBERS OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS WILL STAND FOR RE-ELECTION FOR A FURTHER ONE-YEAR TERM; 03/04/2018 – UBS GROUP AG UBSG.S SAYS WILLIAM G. PARRETT TO FOCUS ON HIS NEW ROLE AS CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD OF UBS AMERICAS HOLDING LLC IN THE US; NOT STANDING FOR RE-ELECTION TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF UBS…; 23/04/2018 – UBS 1Q Net Profit Rises, Supported by Wealth-Management Gains; 19/03/2018 – UBS Group AG CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 5 Months

United Asset Strategies Inc increased its stake in Bb&T Corp (BBT) by 8.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Asset Strategies Inc bought 7,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The institutional investor held 95,216 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.43M, up from 87,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc who had been investing in Bb&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $47.02. About 239,506 shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 06/04/2018 – Regions Fincl Agrees to Sell Insurance Business to BB&T Insurance Holdings; 06/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – REGIONS FINANCIAL AGREES TO SELL INSURANCE BUSINESS TO BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS

Exane Derivatives, which manages about $505.85B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 190 shares to 5 shares, valued at $489,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ptc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 5,263 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,885 shares, and cut its stake in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR).

United Asset Strategies Inc, which manages about $731.00M and $425.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) by 11,383 shares to 3,435 shares, valued at $299,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 20,663 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 90,455 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Since February 28, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $198,546 activity.