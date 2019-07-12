Bb&T (BBT) Market Value Declined While Argent Trust Company Has Lowered by $1.75 Million Its Stake; Envestnet (ENV) Shareholder Zeke Capital Advisors Has Trimmed Its Position by $653,640 as Stock Rose

Argent Trust Company decreased its stake in Bb&T Corp (BBT) by 69.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Trust Company sold 38,018 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.69% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 16,901 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $786,000, down from 54,919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Trust Company who had been investing in Bb&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $50.37. About 2.91M shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has declined 13.47% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q-End Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital 12%, Total Capital 14%; 06/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – REGIONS FINANCIAL AGREES TO SELL INSURANCE BUSINESS TO BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS; 26/04/2018 – BB&T Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 21/03/2018 – BB&T Increases Prime Lending Rate to 4.75%; 24/05/2018 – BB&T Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Adj EPS 97c; 29/05/2018 – BB&T Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – BB&T Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – BB&T at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15; 06/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – CAPITAL USED IN DEAL WILL IMPACT BB&T’S 2018 COMPREHENSIVE CAPITAL ANALYSIS AND REVIEW

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Envestnet Inc (ENV) by 54.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc sold 10,056 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.31% with the market. The hedge fund held 8,280 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $541,000, down from 18,336 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Envestnet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.57% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $72.91. About 233,490 shares traded. Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) has risen 23.54% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ENV News: 09/05/2018 – Envestnet Sees FY18 Adj EPS $1.78-Adj EPS $1.83; 06/03/2018 Advisor Group Launches ERS-Powered Retirement Plan Central, a Comprehensive Practice Management Platform for Retirement Advisors; 01/05/2018 – Finalists Chosen for Envestnet & Investment Advisor Annual Asset Manager Awards; 09/05/2018 – ENVESTNET SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 37C, EST. 42C; 25/05/2018 – Envestnet, Inc. Announces Closing of Convertible Notes Offering; 09/05/2018 – ENVESTNET SEES YR REV. $811.0M – $821.0M, EST. $817.3M; 21/05/2018 – ENVESTNET, TO OFFER $300M OF CONV NOTES; 22/05/2018 – ENVESTNET INC ENV.N – NOTES WILL MATURE ON JUNE 1, 2023, UNLESS EARLIER PURCHASED, REDEEMED OR CONVERTED; 17/05/2018 – Envestnet’s Technology Roadmap Focuses on Client Engagement and Enhanced Data Aggregation; 21/05/2018 – Horizon Investments Named “2018 Asset Manager of the Year” and “2018 Strategist of the Year” by Envestnet and Investment Advisor Magazine

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold BBT shares while 258 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 507.19 million shares or 5.73% more from 479.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zacks Inv Mgmt holds 0.71% or 706,884 shares. Td Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.03% or 491,881 shares. Mirae Asset Global Invests Ltd owns 0.01% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 32,819 shares. Nordea Inv Management Ab stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board invested 0% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Basswood Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 39,459 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Ls Inv Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 43,845 shares stake. Pinebridge LP stated it has 125,132 shares. Bragg Advsrs owns 54,474 shares. Moreover, Sei Investments Com has 0.07% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Schaper Benz And Wise Investment Counsel Wi has invested 0.97% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Btim invested 0.59% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Wills Financial Grp has 13,610 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Life Ins accumulated 51,217 shares. Cadence Llc invested in 0.32% or 76,524 shares.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $198,546 activity.

Analysts await BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $1.10 earnings per share, up 8.91% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BBT’s profit will be $852.07 million for 11.45 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual earnings per share reported by BB&T Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.76% EPS growth.

Argent Trust Company, which manages about $955.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 2,691 shares to 13,739 shares, valued at $2.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares (IEMG) by 14,928 shares in the quarter, for a total of 91,102 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold ENV shares while 61 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 45.04 million shares or 3.61% more from 43.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 1.12 million shares in its portfolio. Wasatch Advsrs holds 1.65% or 2.31M shares in its portfolio. Century Companies holds 72,631 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pittenger And Anderson invested in 0.01% or 1,375 shares. Renaissance Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 8,398 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Voya Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 722,837 shares. Citigroup Incorporated has 0% invested in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV). Credit Agricole S A stated it has 51,900 shares. Brinker Capital reported 13,540 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Alley Company Lc holds 0.24% or 12,563 shares. Ameritas Partners Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV). Blair William And Co Il has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV). Wellington Mgmt Gp Limited Liability Partnership owns 11,038 shares. Whetstone Capital Limited Liability Corp owns 154,450 shares. Stifel Fin invested 0.01% in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV).

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.12 billion and $1.08 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cno Finl Group Inc by 59,788 shares to 98,384 shares, valued at $1.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hewlett Packard Enterprise C by 20,296 shares in the quarter, for a total of 328,604 shares, and has risen its stake in Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM).

Analysts await Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, up 8.70% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.23 per share. ENV’s profit will be $12.97M for 72.91 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual earnings per share reported by Envestnet, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.89% EPS growth.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $450,827 activity. The insider Arora Anil sold 567 shares worth $31,038.