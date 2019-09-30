Bb&T Com Usd5.00 (BBT) Shareholder Ftb Advisors Lowered Position as Market Valuation Rose; Enerplus (ERF) Holder Renaissance Group Raised Its Stake

Ftb Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Bb&T Corp Com Usd5.00 (BBT) by 21.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ftb Advisors Inc sold 27,905 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The institutional investor held 104,664 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.14M, down from 132,569 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ftb Advisors Inc who had been investing in Bb&T Corp Com Usd5.00 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $53.45. About 3.81 million shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – SEES FY 2018 AVERAGE TOTAL LOANS UP 1 PCT TO 3 PCT VS 2017; 06/04/2018 – BB&T: Terms Not Disclosed, Transaction Seen Closing 3; 08/05/2018 – BB&T at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15; 06/04/2018 – Regions Financial Agrees to Sell Insurance Business to BB&T Insurance Holdings; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Return on Average Common Shareholders’ Equity 11.43%; 25/05/2018 – BB&T CORP SAYS CO MAY FROM TIME TO TIME OFFER SENIOR MEDIUM-TERM NOTES, SERIES G, AND SUBORDINATED MEDIUM-TERM NOTES, SERIES H – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Taxable-Equivalent Net Interest Income $1.66B; 15/03/2018 – BB&T CORP – CHRISTIAN CORTS HAS BEEN NAMED PRESIDENT FOR ITS TENNESSEE REGION; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – QTRLY TAXABLE EQUIVALENT NET INTEREST INCOME $1,656 MLN VS $1,649 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 15/03/2018 – BB&T Names Christian Corts President of Tennessee Region

Renaissance Group Llc increased its stake in Enerplus Corp (ERF) by 2217.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Group Llc bought 1.49M shares as the company’s stock declined 23.56% . The institutional investor held 1.56M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.73 million, up from 67,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Group Llc who had been investing in Enerplus Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.61% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $7.45. About 704,236 shares traded. Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) has declined 49.12% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ERF News: 08/05/2018 – Enerplus Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16

Renaissance Group Llc, which manages about $2.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 46,668 shares to 204,221 shares, valued at $28.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd (NYSE:CHU) by 63,135 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.28 million shares, and cut its stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co Ltd (NYSE:SHI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold BBT shares while 279 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 254 raised stakes. 523.08 million shares or 3.13% more from 507.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Perkins Coie Tru has 0.91% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 40,874 shares. State Teachers Retirement owns 1.04 million shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas owns 2.57 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hanson Mcclain has 0% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 1,630 shares. Amg Natl Tru State Bank invested in 0.02% or 6,971 shares. Madison Invest Holdings holds 0.01% or 6,684 shares in its portfolio. Texas Yale Capital invested 0.02% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Invesco Ltd reported 2.69 million shares stake. Naples Global Advsrs Lc has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Davy Asset Mgmt Limited holds 1.17% or 73,474 shares in its portfolio. Service Corporation, a Missouri-based fund reported 5,101 shares. National Asset Mgmt invested in 12,155 shares. Mitchell Cap reported 0.52% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Delaware-based Dupont Capital Management Corp has invested 0.01% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Spectrum Mgmt Gru Incorporated accumulated 200 shares.

