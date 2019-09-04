Bb&T Has Boosted By $1.46 Million Its Eaton Plc (ETN) Stake; Eaton Vance Tax-managed Global Buy-write Opportunities Fund Has 1.9 Sentiment

Eaton Vance Tax-managed Global Buy-write Opportunities Fund (ETW) investors sentiment increased to 1.9 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.87, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 40 active investment managers started new and increased positions, while 21 sold and reduced positions in Eaton Vance Tax-managed Global Buy-write Opportunities Fund. The active investment managers in our database now have: 13.54 million shares, up from 11.50 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Eaton Vance Tax-managed Global Buy-write Opportunities Fund in top ten positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 5 Reduced: 16 Increased: 27 New Position: 13.

Bb&T Corp increased Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) stake by 128.28% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bb&T Corp acquired 18,200 shares as Eaton Corp Plc (ETN)’s stock rose 0.34%. The Bb&T Corp holds 32,388 shares with $2.61M value, up from 14,188 last quarter. Eaton Corp Plc now has $31.80 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.76% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $78.49. About 3.53 million shares traded or 50.14% up from the average. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 24/05/2018 – S&P REVISES EATON CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Demonstrates Transformational Possibilities of Connected Lighting for Today’s Smart Homes, Buildings and Communities at LIGHTFAIR International; 12/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Magic Software Enterprises, Tuniu, Visteon, Magna Internati; 10/05/2018 – Eaton and Shaanxi Fast Gear Announce a Joint Venture for Light-Duty Manual Transmissions in Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, and Africa; 03/04/2018 – ARENA MINERALS -FOLLOWING RESIGNATION OF EATON, DANIEL BRUNO HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS INTERIM CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 16/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO – MERIDIAN IS PRODUCING TRUCK PARTS AGAIN AT ITS EATON RAPIDS FACILITY; 16/05/2018 – FORD – PARTS PRODUCED AT NOTTINGHAM ARE BEING SHIPPED VIA DAILY FLIGHTS UNTIL PRODUCTION IN EATON RAPIDS RETURNS TO PRE-FIRE LEVELS; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. Sees 2Q EPS $1.25-EPS $1.35; 10/04/2018 – Eaton to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 1, 2018; 25/04/2018 – Global LED Industrial Lighting Market 2018-2022 with CREE, Dialight, Eaton & General Electric Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold ETN shares while 281 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 316.81 million shares or 2.22% less from 323.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Bb&T Corp decreased Ishares (IWX) stake by 57,768 shares to 266,776 valued at $14.02M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares (CIU) stake by 6,195 shares and now owns 197,795 shares. Fresenius Usa In (NYSE:FMS) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering Eaton (NYSE:ETN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Eaton has $94 highest and $8200 lowest target. $89.75’s average target is 14.35% above currents $78.49 stock price. Eaton had 7 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets upgraded the shares of ETN in report on Tuesday, March 12 to “Overweight” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $94 target in Monday, March 25 report. The stock of Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, July 31 by Morgan Stanley. Robert W. Baird downgraded Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) on Tuesday, September 3 to “Neutral” rating.

The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $9.37. About 168,340 shares traded. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (ETW) has 0.00% since September 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Shaker Financial Services Llc holds 1.63% of its portfolio in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund for 330,058 shares. Doliver Advisors Lp owns 370,058 shares or 1.46% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Athena Capital Advisors Llc has 0.87% invested in the company for 300,084 shares. The New York-based Ota Financial Group L.P. has invested 0.82% in the stock. Mariner Investment Group Llc, a New York-based fund reported 52,027 shares.