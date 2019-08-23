Bb&T Securities Has Lowered Its Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Stake by $493,857 as Shares Rose; Eaton Plc (ETN) Stock Price Rose While Landscape Capital Management Has Raised Its Position

Landscape Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) by 248.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Landscape Capital Management Llc bought 7,723 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The hedge fund held 10,831 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $873,000, up from 3,108 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Landscape Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $77.03. About 1.96 million shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 08/05/2018 – Eaton Named Among America’s Best Employers by Forbes; 22/03/2018 – CDOT: US 85 Resurfacing from Eaton to Ault Project Team to Host Open House March 28 Mar 22, 2018; 10/04/2018 – Eaton to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 1, 2018; 02/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Oversubscribed Five Point Capital Midstream Fund lll; 14/03/2018 Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Eaton on March 13 for “Variable neutral impedance for multi-source system” (Ohio Inventor); 09/05/2018 – FORD – TO PROVIDE UPDATE ON RESPONSE TO SUPPLY ISSUE AS RESULT OF FIRE ON MAY 2 AT MERIDIAN MAGNESIUM PRODUCTS OF AMERICA FACTORY IN EATON RAPIDS; 15/05/2018 – Eaton Launches Educational Program Designed to Help Customers Better Understand Electrical Codes and Standards; 02/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Oversubscribed Five Point Capital Midstream Fund III; 10/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Serves As Placement Agent For Copenhagen Infrastructure III; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Demonstrates Transformational Possibilities of Connected Lighting for Today’s Smart Homes, Buildings and Communities at

Bb&T Securities Llc decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 2.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb&T Securities Llc sold 1,809 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 76,036 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.81 million, down from 77,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb&T Securities Llc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $5.74 during the last trading session, reaching $272.43. About 674,345 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 24/05/2018 – Global Thermo Ventilators Market Expected to Reach $3,718 Million by 2023, Says Allied Market Research; 15/05/2018 – New Two-In-One Instrument Simplifies Flow Data Control in Oil and Gas Operations; 25/04/2018 – Globalstar Merger Will Organize the Pro Forma Co Into Four Principal Operating Subsidiaries Under the Name Thermo Companies as the Public Co; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC – CO IS RAISING ITS 2018 REVENUE AND EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT, THERMO PACT INCL VALIDATATION OF THERMO’S ONCOMINE; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q Rev $5.85B; 27/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER & LEICA COLLABORATE TO DEVELOP INTEGRATED; 28/03/2018 – Biocept and Thermo Fisher Scientific Enter Into Technology and Comml Collaboration; 10/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Its First Cloud-Enabled Biological Safety Cabinet; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC – CO IS RAISING 2018 REVENUE GUIDANCE TO A NEW RANGE OF $23.62 BLN TO $23.86 BLN

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.88 EPS, up 9.92% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.62 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.15B for 23.65 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual EPS reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.