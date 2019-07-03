Bb&T (BBT) Holder Ipswich Investment Management Co Has Cut Its Position; Denali Advisors Has Lowered Holding in Lear (LEA) as Market Value Declined

Denali Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Lear Corporation (LEA) by 20.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Denali Advisors Llc sold 12,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.24% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 50,400 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.84 million, down from 63,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Denali Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lear Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $134.39. About 263,875 shares traded. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 30.94% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.37% the S&P500. Some Historical LEA News: 24/05/2018 – U.S. auto import probe fans tariff fears, riles Asia, Europe; 23/05/2018 – Lear Names Rashida Thomas Chief Diversity Officer; 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q EPS $5.16; 26/04/2018 – Lear Sees FY Core Operating Earnings $1.79B-$1.81; 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q Net $353.7M; 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q Adj EPS $5.10; 14/05/2018 – LEAR’S RATINGS OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE BY MOODY’S; 17/05/2018 – Lear Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 21/03/2018 – LEAR EXPANDS SEATING STRUCTURES PLANT IN VALENÇA, PORTUGAL; 23/05/2018 – Indiewire: Norman Lear Developing Hip-Hop Animated Kids Series for Nickelodeon

Ipswich Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Bb&T Corp (BBT) by 83.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ipswich Investment Management Co sold 34,455 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.69% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,835 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $318,000, down from 41,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co who had been investing in Bb&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $49.07. About 2.31M shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has declined 13.47% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q EPS 94c; 24/04/2018 – BB&T BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 37.5C FROM 33C, EST. 33C; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $150M; 19/04/2018 – BB&T Profit Nearly Doubles; 15/03/2018 – BB&T Names Christian Corts President of Tennessee Region; 27/03/2018 – BB&T CORP BBT.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $55; 06/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – REGIONS FINANCIAL AGREES TO SELL INSURANCE BUSINESS TO BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Adj EPS 97c; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP CFO SAYS EXPECT REGIONS INSURANCE PURCHASE WILL IMPACT THE THIRD QUARTER SHARE BUYBACK-CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – BB&T Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold BBT shares while 258 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 507.19 million shares or 5.73% more from 479.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Amer Asset Mgmt has 0.19% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Sumitomo Mitsui reported 2.96 million shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. 312,284 are owned by Avalon Ltd Llc. Advisory Rech holds 0.32% or 356,614 shares. Df Dent And owns 11,700 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Wills Fincl Group Inc reported 0.43% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Douglass Winthrop Advsr Ltd Liability accumulated 4,881 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Live Your Vision holds 0.01% or 427 shares in its portfolio. 303,334 were accumulated by Peapack Gladstone. Enterprise Finance invested in 5,060 shares. Connecticut-based Hartford Inv Mngmt Com has invested 0.14% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Ameriprise accumulated 7.99M shares or 0.17% of the stock. Stadion Money Limited Liability Company accumulated 19,741 shares. Patten Gp Inc invested in 0.13% or 6,433 shares. Anchor Lc invested 0.42% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT).

Analysts await BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $1.10 EPS, up 8.91% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BBT’s profit will be $829.49M for 11.15 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual EPS reported by BB&T Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.76% EPS growth.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $198,546 activity.

Ipswich Investment Management Co, which manages about $377.16 million and $305.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 20,890 shares to 51,705 shares, valued at $3.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 1,320 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,698 shares, and has risen its stake in Ares Cap Corp (NASDAQ:ARCC).

More notable recent BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “2U Is Bridging the Gap Between Education and Technology – The Motley Fool” on June 18, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “BB&T (NYSE: BBT), SunTrust (NYSE: STI) merger creates Orlando real estate opportunities – Orlando – Orlando Business Journal” published on February 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “BB&T announces second-quarter dividends – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Markets respond in favor of BB&T-SunTrust merger – Charlotte Business Journal” published on February 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Best ETFs for 2019: Financial Sector Spider ETF (XLF) Still Has a Chance – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $2.95 million activity.

More notable recent Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Credit Acceptance Corp. (CACC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Lear Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 25, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Lear Innovation Ventures (LIV) Partners with Plug and Play Silicon Valley – PRNewswire” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Adient Is Going Through A Transformational Cycle – Seeking Alpha” published on June 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.72, from 0.58 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold LEA shares while 127 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 53.20 million shares or 8.89% less from 58.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,613 are owned by Synovus. Royal London Asset holds 0% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) or 175,975 shares. Smart Portfolios has 33 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Utah Retirement has invested 0.03% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Shell Asset Mngmt invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Kings Point Capital Mngmt holds 0% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) or 100 shares. The Ohio-based Fifth Third Financial Bank has invested 0% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Nordea Inv Mgmt holds 0.1% or 359,754 shares in its portfolio. Private Advisor Gp Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 3,769 shares in its portfolio. Paloma Partners Mngmt accumulated 4,648 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) or 115,893 shares. 13,065 are held by Federated Invsts Inc Pa. Macquarie Gru Limited has 30,371 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems has 114,412 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA).

Analysts await Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $4.06 earnings per share, down 17.98% or $0.89 from last year’s $4.95 per share. LEA’s profit will be $246.94 million for 8.28 P/E if the $4.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.00 actual earnings per share reported by Lear Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.50% EPS growth.

Denali Advisors Llc, which manages about $357.49 million and $667.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eaton Corporation Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 8,200 shares to 142,378 shares, valued at $11.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Entertainment Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 13,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 146,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Pbf Energy Inc Cl A (NYSE:PBF).