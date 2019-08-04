Bb&T Securities Has Decreased Position in Macquarie Infrastructure Cor (MIC) by $589,416; Delta Air Lines Del (Call) (DAL) Shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners LP Trimmed Its Position

Bb&T Securities Llc decreased its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Cor (MIC) by 29.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb&T Securities Llc sold 14,376 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.57% . The institutional investor held 34,349 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42 million, down from 48,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb&T Securities Llc who had been investing in Macquarie Infrastructure Cor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $40.11. About 884,175 shares traded or 76.57% up from the average. Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) has declined 8.88% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MIC News: 09/04/2018 – MIC to Conduct Conference Call and Webcast Covering First Quarter 2018 Financial Results on Thursday, May 3, 2018; 13/03/2018 – MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES CONVERSION RATIO ADJUSTMENT TO CONVERTIBLE NOTES DUE 2019; 16/03/2018 – FERC Tax Ruling Expected to Have No Impact on Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation; 29/05/2018 – S&P Affirms ‘BBB-‘ Corporate Credit Rating on Macquarie Infrastructure; 08/03/2018 – MIMUSA: INTENT TO BUY ADDED SHRS OF MIC; 15/05/2018 – MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE’S KWOK COMMENTS ON SYDNEY PANEL; 15/05/2018 – DZ Bank Adds Fluor, Exits Macquarie Infrastructure: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (MIC) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 16/03/2018 – FERC TAX RULE EST TO HAVE NO EFFECT ON MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE; 24/04/2018 – Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP Announces Securities Class Action Suit Filed Against Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation And Certain Of Its Current And Former Executives

Cyrus Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (Call) (DAL) by 99.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp sold 2.69 million shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The hedge fund held 25,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $144,000, down from 2.71 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $60.13. About 3.68M shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 15/05/2018 – DAL TO TAKE `FRESH LOOK’ AT FUEL PRICES, `RESPOND ACCORDINGLY’; 14/05/2018 – DELTA AIRLINES CEO ED BASTIAN COMMENTS DURING INTERVIEW MONDAY; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q PRASM 14.74 Cents, Up 4.3%; 25/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – TALKSPACE PARTNERS WITH DELTA TAU DELTA FRATERNITY TO EXPAND MENTAL HEALTH SERVICES ON CAMPUS; 30/05/2018 – DELTA: AIRLINES WON’T TRIM CAPACITY IN SUMMER TRAVEL SEASON; 19/05/2018 – DELTA AIR SEEKS DELAY STARTING 2ND MIAMI-HAVANA FLIGHT; 09/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Inc expected to post earnings of 73 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 30/05/2018 – DELTA CEO: HIGHER FUEL IN SHORT TERM `WILL CAUSE SOME PAIN’; 13/03/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC SEES MARCH QTR 2018 SYSTEM CAPACITY UP ABOUT 3 PCT; 03/04/2018 – Delta Reports Operating Performance for March 2018

Since February 8, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $264.50 million activity. Shares for $1.06M were sold by West W Gilbert.

Analysts await Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) to report earnings on October, 10. They expect $2.24 EPS, up 24.44% or $0.44 from last year’s $1.8 per share. DAL’s profit will be $1.46 billion for 6.71 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual EPS reported by Delta Air Lines, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.68% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 75 investors sold DAL shares while 258 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 533.71 million shares or 6.20% less from 568.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thompson Investment Mngmt accumulated 17,000 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Smithfield Tru has 4,217 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. M Securities Inc stated it has 4,035 shares. Los Angeles Cap And Equity holds 272,593 shares. Shapiro Capital Management Limited Liability Company reported 0% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Amer Century Companies Inc holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 1.86 million shares. Beach Inv Counsel Inc Pa owns 221,750 shares for 1.29% of their portfolio. Cetera Lc holds 0.3% or 116,393 shares in its portfolio. Cls Lc holds 0% or 669 shares. Millennium Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.2% or 2.60 million shares in its portfolio. Bartlett And Com Llc owns 677 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested in 0.1% or 23,980 shares. Old Second Comml Bank Of Aurora has 500 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 654,491 shares. First Interstate Financial Bank invested 0% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Bb&T Securities Llc, which manages about $6.38 billion and $10.37B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLP) by 423,949 shares to 1.23 million shares, valued at $69.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) by 35,785 shares in the quarter, for a total of 523,785 shares, and has risen its stake in Yum China Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.58, from 0.62 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold MIC shares while 76 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 109.05 million shares or 70.79% more from 63.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Assetmark has 206,882 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Naples Advsrs Ltd invested in 0.42% or 40,109 shares. Whittier Trust Of Nevada stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC). Highlander Cap Mgmt Lc reported 250 shares stake. Burt Wealth reported 200 shares. Legal General Grp Public Ltd holds 159,520 shares. 343,315 are owned by Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd. Punch Associates Inv Inc has 139,704 shares. Knott David M has invested 2.89% in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC). Credit Suisse Ag invested in 154,188 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 500 were reported by Edge Wealth Management Limited Liability Company. 10 holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) for 13,200 shares. Oppenheimer & Inc holds 0.09% or 78,079 shares in its portfolio. Brookfield Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC). Bb&T Securities Lc has 34,349 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

