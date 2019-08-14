Bb&T Securities Boosted M & T Bk (MTB) Position; Daqo New Energy American Depositary Shares (DQ) Shorts Lowered By 28.42%

Daqo New Energy Corp American Depositary Shares (NYSE:DQ) had a decrease of 28.42% in short interest. DQ’s SI was 336,500 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 28.42% from 470,100 shares previously. With 272,100 avg volume, 1 days are for Daqo New Energy Corp American Depositary Shares (NYSE:DQ)’s short sellers to cover DQ’s short positions. The stock decreased 6.55% or $2.77 during the last trading session, reaching $39.49. About 395,514 shares traded or 69.09% up from the average. Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) has risen 16.30% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.30% the S&P500. Some Historical DQ News: 08/05/2018 – DAQO NEW ENERGY CORP – QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED ADS $2.90; 08/05/2018 – DAQO NEW ENERGY CORP – QTRLY INCOME PER ADS $2.79; 11/04/2018 – DAQO NEW ENERGY REPORTS PROPOSED FOLLOW-ON OFFERING OF AMERICAN; 16/03/2018 – Daqo New Energy Filed Its 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 12/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within DAQO New Energy, Mercer International, KNOT Offshore Partners LP, Presidio, Industrias; 08/05/2018 – Daqo New Energy 1Q Net $31.6M; 08/05/2018 – DAQO NEW ENERGY CORP – CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR EXPANSION PROJECT IS ESTIMATED TO BE APPROXIMATELY RMB3.2 BLN; 08/05/2018 – DAQO NEW ENERGY CORP – CONSTRUCTION OF PHASE 3B NOW EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED AND BEGIN PILOT PRODUCTION BY END OF 2018; 08/05/2018 – DAQO NEW ENERGY – PHASE 4A EXPANSION PLAN CALLS FOR CONSTRUCTION OF NEW MANUFACTURING FACILITY ADJACENT TO EXISTING FACILITIES IN SHIHEZI; 08/05/2018 – DAQO NEW ENERGY – CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR EXPANSION PROJECT WILL BE FINANCED BY CO’S CASH, CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS, BANK LOANS & OTHER

Bb&T Securities Llc increased M & T Bk Corp (MTB) stake by 29.74% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bb&T Securities Llc acquired 8,103 shares as M & T Bk Corp (MTB)’s stock declined 2.16%. The Bb&T Securities Llc holds 35,353 shares with $5.55 million value, up from 27,250 last quarter. M & T Bk Corp now has $19.40B valuation. The stock decreased 4.07% or $6.16 during the last trading session, reaching $145.16. About 570,544 shares traded. M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) has declined 6.49% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.49% the S&P500. Some Historical MTB News: 22/04/2018 – DJ M&T Bank Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTB); 26/03/2018 – Hartford Disciplined Equity Exits M&T, Cuts Comcast; 03/05/2018 – Former Wilmington Trust executives convicted in U.S. fraud trial; 21/05/2018 – M&T Bank Corp Elects Kevin J. Pearson to Board of Directors; 16/04/2018 – M&T Bank 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.71%; 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Packaging Corporation of America, M&T Bank, Pinnacle West Capital, Agnico; 21/05/2018 – M&T at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 16/04/2018 – M&T Bank 1Q Taxable-Equivalent Net Interest Income $980.3M; 23/04/2018 – PHILIPS D&T GROWTH TO BE ABOVE PHILIPS AVERAGE IN M/T; 18/04/2018 – Buffalo News: M&T Bank sign trumpets Larkin Center presence

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, makes and sells polysilicon and wafers in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company has market cap of $524.48 million. It operates through two divisions, Polysilicon and Wafers. It has a 39.37 P/E ratio. The firm offers polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers who further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

Bb&T Securities Llc decreased Whirlpool Corp (NYSE:WHR) stake by 3,199 shares to 18,526 valued at $2.46M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) stake by 4,838 shares and now owns 367,904 shares. 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) was reduced too.

