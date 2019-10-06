Bb&T Securities Lifted Its Position in Invesco LTD (IVZ) as Stock Value Declined; D R Horton (DHI) Holder Quantum Capital Management Raised Its Stake by $8.59 Million as Share Value Rose

Quantum Capital Management Llc increased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 48.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management Llc bought 199,881 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The institutional investor held 609,867 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.30M, up from 409,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management Llc who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.45B market cap company. The stock increased 2.34% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $52.54. About 5.26M shares traded or 28.85% up from the average. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 16/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Inc expected to post earnings of 85 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: KHOURY SAYS DHI IS BECOMING A PURE-PLAY HOME MANUFACTURER LIKE NVR, WITH FEWER RISKS; 09/03/2018 JPMorgan US Equity Adds D.R. Horton, Exits Costco; 02/05/2018 – D.R. Horton’s New Jersey Division Opens Whispering Hills in Barnegat; 28/03/2018 – D.R. Horton, Inc., America’s Builder, to Release 2018 Second Quarter Earnings on April 26, 2018; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Ended the 2Q With a Homebuilding Debt to Total Cap Ratio of 24.2%; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton 2Q EPS 91c; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Raises FY18 Guidance for Cash Flow From Ops to at Least $800M Excluding Forestar; 26/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Research alert on D&H India Ltd withdrawn; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON SAYS RISING RATES ARE NOT HURTING DEMAND

Bb&T Securities Llc increased its stake in Invesco Ltd (IVZ) by 8.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb&T Securities Llc bought 35,665 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.89% . The institutional investor held 437,998 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.96M, up from 402,333 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb&T Securities Llc who had been investing in Invesco Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $15.89. About 4.30 million shares traded. Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) has declined 29.86% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.86% the S&P500. Some Historical IVZ News: 29/05/2018 – REG-Invesco RAFI US Fd: Net Asset Value(s); 29/05/2018 – Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF: Net Asset Value(s); 26/04/2018 – Invesco 1Q Rev $1.36B; 09/05/2018 – INVESCO AUM $972.8B, EST. $976.57B; 20/04/2018 – Great-West Lifeco Subsidiary Irish Life Announces Agreement To Acquire Strategic Holding In Leading Independent Financial Consultancy Invesco Ltd (Ireland); 27/03/2018 – DALBAR Report Finds Merrill Lynch, BlackRock and AIG Provide Superior Investor Statements; 22/05/2018 – Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Shareholders Call for Board Changes; 16/03/2018 – REG-Invesco Inc Grth Tst: Holding(s) in Company; 20/04/2018 – GREAT-WEST LIFECO: TERMS NOT DISCLOSED ON INVESCO STAKE BUY; 29/05/2018 – Invesco FTSE RAFI Europe UCITS ETF: Net Asset Value(s)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold DHI shares while 193 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 296.81 million shares or 1.25% less from 300.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Paloma Prns Management invested 0.04% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 17,000 shares. Westover Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.14% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Bluestein R H Co holds 492,728 shares or 1.13% of its portfolio. Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.05% or 130,783 shares. Legal General Grp Plc accumulated 0.06% or 2.57M shares. Shaker Investments Lc Oh has invested 0.92% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Quantum Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com Nj has 6.26% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Mufg Americas Hldgs Corporation holds 2,242 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cornerstone Advisors invested 0% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Altfest L J stated it has 9,445 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0.01% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Pillar Pacific Mngmt Lc reported 9,520 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Eqis Cap Mngmt holds 19,982 shares. Thompson Inv Management reported 0.07% stake.

Bb&T Securities Llc, which manages about $6.38 billion and $10.98 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 15,992 shares to 132,115 shares, valued at $2.99 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 32,819 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,240 shares, and cut its stake in Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Since May 2, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $846,920 activity. The insider CANION ROD bought $212,400. WAGONER G RICHARD JR also bought $207,120 worth of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) shares.