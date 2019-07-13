Bb&T (BBT) Position Held by Moors & Cabot Inc; Cyrusone (CONE) Holder Vaughan Nelson Investment Management LP Decreased Position by $31.53 Million as Stock Rose

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Cyrusone Inc (CONE) by 67.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp sold 606,375 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 287,930 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.10 million, down from 894,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Cyrusone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $58.89. About 319,893 shares traded. CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) has risen 14.02% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.59% the S&P500. Some Historical CONE News: 27/04/2018 – CYRUSONE – ON APRIL 20 & APRIL 26 CO, CYRUSONE DUTCH, ZTL SELLER REP ENTERED AMENDMENTS TO SALE & PURCHASE AGREEMENT, DATED DEC 21, 2017; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne 1Q Rev $196.6M; 18/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of CyrusOne and Revance Therapeutics; 24/05/2018 – Cloud Provider Lume to Provide Retail Colocation from CyrusOne Data Centers; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – $1.0 BLN INCREASE IN TOTAL SIZE OF FACILITY WITH EXTENDED MATURITY DATES, LOWER BORROWING RATES; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE REPORTS NEW $3.0B UNSECURED CREDIT LINE; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne 1Q EPS 45c; 01/05/2018 – Port Houston Selects CyrusOne for Data Center and Interconnection Services; 09/04/2018 – CyrusOne Donates Data Center Space to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children; 02/05/2018 – CYRUSONE 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 85C, EST. 77C

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp, which manages about $9.91 billion and $7.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tegna Inc by 548,475 shares to 4.62M shares, valued at $65.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 76,699 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.01 million shares, and has risen its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC).

Since February 27, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $299,337 activity. Wojtaszek Gary J also bought $199,436 worth of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 28 investors sold CONE shares while 88 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 108.11 million shares or 1.56% less from 109.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 307,800 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Driehaus Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 35,281 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Winslow Evans Crocker reported 50 shares. Ubs Asset Americas holds 0% of its portfolio in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) for 353,669 shares. Tealwood Asset Mgmt holds 1.53% or 68,550 shares. Point72 Asset LP accumulated 448,044 shares. Fca Corp Tx reported 5,200 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Apg Asset Mgmt Us has invested 0.67% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). M&T Comml Bank holds 7,722 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.06% of its portfolio in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) for 73,505 shares. Endurance Wealth Management holds 500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Swiss Savings Bank stated it has 192,899 shares. Aqr Cap Mngmt Llc invested in 0% or 38,806 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Ltd, Japan-based fund reported 4,206 shares. Invesco Limited reported 3.34M shares or 0.06% of all its holdings.

Analysts await CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.81 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.81 per share. CONE’s profit will be $91.67M for 18.18 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by CyrusOne Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.22% negative EPS growth.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $198,546 activity.