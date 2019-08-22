Bb&T (BBT) Stake Maintained by Dean Investment Associates Llc; Csat Investment Advisory LP Lifted Holding in Akamai Technologies (AKAM) as Stock Value Rose

Csat Investment Advisory Lp increased its stake in Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM) by 4139.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Csat Investment Advisory Lp bought 14,779 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.75% . The hedge fund held 15,136 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09M, up from 357 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Csat Investment Advisory Lp who had been investing in Akamai Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.56% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $88.87. About 1.10M shares traded. Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) has risen 17.05% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AKAM News: 11/05/2018 – Akamai Technologies To Participate In The J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media And Communications Conference; 27/03/2018 – Akamai Technologies Names Lead Independent Director Frederic Salerno Chairman; 03/04/2018 – AKAMAI NAMES SCOTT LOVETT AS SVP, GLOBAL WEB SALES; 10/04/2018 – Akamai Presenting at RSA Conference Apr 17; 27/03/2018 – AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES INC – CHAIRMAN OF BOARD GEORGE CONRADES ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT; 17/04/2018 – Akamai Takes Home Eight Awards for its Cloud Security Solutions in the 14th Annual 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 12/04/2018 – Hotstar and Akamai set Global Streaming Record during VIVO IPL 2018; 02/04/2018 – LIMELIGHT NETWORKS – CO, AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES ALSO AGREED TO LICENSE CERTAIN PATENTS TO ONE ANOTHER AS PART OF SETTLEMENT; 23/05/2018 – @JimCramer and @MarcChaikin’s charts suggest investors buy Akamai and sell Walmart $AKAM $WMT; 30/04/2018 – Canada News Wire: CIRA partners with Akamai to enhance cybersecurity solutions for Canadians

Dean Investment Associates Llc increased its stake in Bb&T Corp (BBT) by 9.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Investment Associates Llc bought 6,642 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The institutional investor held 77,813 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.62 million, up from 71,171 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Investment Associates Llc who had been investing in Bb&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $46.22. About 2.66 million shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.44%; 27/03/2018 – BB&T CORP BBT.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $55; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Adj EPS 97c; 06/04/2018 – BB&T: Terms Not Disclosed, Transaction Seen Closing 3; 15/03/2018 – BB&T CORP – CHRISTIAN CORTS HAS BEEN NAMED PRESIDENT FOR ITS TENNESSEE REGION; 24/04/2018 – BB&T BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 37.5C FROM 33C, EST. 33C; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Noninterest Income $1.18B; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – SEES FY 2018 AVERAGE TOTAL LOANS UP 1 PCT TO 3 PCT VS 2017; 23/04/2018 – BB&T Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – REGIONS FINANCIAL AGREES TO SELL INSURANCE BUSINESS TO BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS

Since February 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $198,546 activity.

Dean Investment Associates Llc, which manages about $548.42M and $688.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in White Mountains Insurance Grou (NYSE:WTM) by 425 shares to 6,526 shares, valued at $6.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Big Lots Inc (NYSE:BIG) by 54,185 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 108,748 shares, and cut its stake in Heartland Express Inc (NASDAQ:HTLD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold BBT shares while 258 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 507.19 million shares or 5.73% more from 479.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 91,906 are owned by Griffin Asset Mgmt. 192,222 are owned by Proshare Advisors Limited Liability. Moreover, Mcf Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.52% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 65,231 shares. Ferguson Wellman Cap Mngmt has 0.41% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 261,369 shares. 359,463 were reported by Matrix Asset Advsr Inc New York. Miller Howard Investments Ny owns 1.93% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 1.50M shares. Etrade Capital Mngmt Limited Company holds 0.07% or 50,041 shares in its portfolio. Da Davidson & reported 48,303 shares stake. Retirement Of Alabama accumulated 355,592 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Foster Motley Inc holds 32,928 shares. Asset Management One Limited stated it has 519,088 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Moreover, Diligent Investors Limited Liability Company has 0.15% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 5,510 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has 0.16% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 31,210 shares. Motco accumulated 86,738 shares or 0.4% of the stock. The Japan-based Sumitomo Life Ins has invested 0.32% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT).

Csat Investment Advisory Lp, which manages about $412.74 million and $197.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 9,063 shares to 51 shares, valued at $9,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 7,245 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,936 shares, and cut its stake in Sap Se (NYSE:SAP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold AKAM shares while 154 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 136.79 million shares or 0.86% more from 135.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retail Bank Of Hawaii holds 3,190 shares. Ipswich Incorporated invested in 0.54% or 22,911 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Co has 0.03% invested in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) for 59,913 shares. Alphamark Advsrs Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 93 shares in its portfolio. First Tru Advsrs Lp reported 4.31M shares. Capital Fund Mgmt holds 45,673 shares. Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Corp holds 750,300 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) for 1,694 shares. Parametric Port Associates Ltd Liability accumulated 482,378 shares or 0.03% of the stock. National Pension Ser stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). 18,613 were reported by Cibc Asset Mgmt Incorporated. Moreover, Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd has 0.01% invested in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) for 70,836 shares. 4,261 are held by Paloma Prtn. Tributary Cap Management Ltd Com holds 22,400 shares. Citadel Limited Company invested in 100,961 shares.