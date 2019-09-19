Bb&T (BBT) Shareholder Cordasco Financial Network Has Cut Its Position; Colonial Trust Advisors Holds Stake in Ecolab (ECL)

Cordasco Financial Network decreased its stake in Bb&T Corp (BBT) by 17.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cordasco Financial Network sold 15,953 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The institutional investor held 74,745 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.67 million, down from 90,698 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cordasco Financial Network who had been investing in Bb&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $53.11. About 3.80M shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Return on Average Common Shareholders’ Equity 11.43%; 21/03/2018 – BB&T Increases Prime Lending Rate to 4.75%; 29/05/2018 – BB&T Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – SEES FY 2018 REV UP 2 PCT – 4 PCT VS 2017; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q-End Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital 12%, Total Capital 14%; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Adj EPS 97c; 22/04/2018 – DJ BB&T Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BBT); 15/03/2018 – BB&T names Corts, Willett to new leadership roles; 19/04/2018 – BB&T Profit Nearly Doubles; 27/03/2018 – BB&T CORP BBT.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $55

Cordasco Financial Network, which manages about $422.43M and $102.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1,849 shares to 1,934 shares, valued at $320,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 53 investors sold BBT shares while 279 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 254 raised stakes. 523.08 million shares or 3.13% more from 507.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amalgamated Bancorp owns 109,831 shares. 102,658 were accumulated by Hartford Inv. New England And Mgmt has invested 0.54% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 405,732 shares. Tudor Inv Corp Et Al reported 7,712 shares. Goelzer Inv Mngmt Inc has 58,493 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability has 1.83M shares. 5,800 are owned by Numerixs Inv Techs Inc. Uss Invest Mgmt, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 213,800 shares. Wisconsin-based Capital Investment Of America has invested 1.72% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Gardner Russo Gardner Limited Liability Corporation holds 10,200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Alpha Windward Lc reported 6,414 shares. 2.20 million were accumulated by Parametric Assocs Ltd. Usca Ria Limited Liability Company holds 0.51% or 36,507 shares. 9,458 are owned by Natl Registered Invest Advisor.

Analysts await BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.03 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.03 per share. BBT’s profit will be $789.15M for 12.89 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual earnings per share reported by BB&T Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.04% negative EPS growth.