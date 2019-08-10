Bb&T (BBT) Holder Buckingham Asset Management Has Raised Its Position by $518,834 as Market Value Rose; Cia Paranaense De Energia (ELP) Shareholder Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management LTD Has Raised Its Stake

Buckingham Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Bb&T Corp (BBT) by 37.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Asset Management Llc bought 11,279 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The institutional investor held 41,352 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.92M, up from 30,073 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Bb&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $47.35. About 2.73 million shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Cia Paranaense De Energia (ELP) by 114.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd bought 102,824 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.58% . The institutional investor held 192,324 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.79 million, up from 89,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Cia Paranaense De Energia for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $13.13. About 277,211 shares traded. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) has risen 139.23% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 139.23% the S&P500. Some Historical ELP News: 23/03/2018 COPEL SAYS CO. TO MISS DEADLINE TO REPORT 2017 EARNINGS; 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: COPEL DELAYS START OF UHE COLIDER HYDROPOWER UNIT 1 MO; 09/04/2018 – COPEL SAYS CONTROLLING HOLDER APPOINTS JONEL IURK CEO; 13/04/2018 – Copel records EBITDA of R$521.8 million in the fourth quarter; 16/05/2018 – Copel records EBITDA of R$767.8 million in the first quarter; 25/04/2018 – COPEL POSTPONES RESTART OF UHE COLIDER HYDROPOWER UNIT BY 1 MO; 13/04/2018 – COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA CPLE6.SA – COPEL REPORTED AN EBITDA OF R$521.8 MLN IN 4Q17, A 317.6% INCREASE OVER R$124.9 MLN VERIFIED IN 4Q16; 13/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Shire plc, Bank Of Montreal, Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL, Pearson, Bar; 09/04/2018 – COPEL SAYS IURK’S CEO APPOINTMENT PENDING BOARD APPROVAL; 12/04/2018 – COPEL 2017 PROFIT BRL1.12B

More notable recent Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RETA) – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “6 Undervalued Stocks Growing Book Value – GuruFocus.com” published on March 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “COPEL Is Much More Stable Than CEMIG, But The Potential Upside Is Also Lower – Seeking Alpha” on September 24, 2015. More interesting news about Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on March 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Companhia Paranaense de Energia (ELP) Presents At Citi’s 11th Annual Brazil Equity Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 14, 2018.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $26.75 billion and $15.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) by 11,700 shares to 35,275 shares, valued at $1.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Banco Santander Brasil Sa Ads (NYSE:BSBR) by 46,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,395 shares, and cut its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold BBT shares while 258 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 507.19 million shares or 5.73% more from 479.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Etrade Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 50,041 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 534,714 shares. Old Point Trust & Ser N A owns 70,902 shares or 1.71% of their US portfolio. Woodley Farra Manion Port Mngmt stated it has 0.29% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Homrich Berg accumulated 8,504 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Franklin Street Advisors Inc Nc has invested 0.14% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Verity Verity Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 2.17% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Cobblestone Cap Limited Com invested in 7,275 shares. Martin Currie Ltd, United Kingdom-based fund reported 175,865 shares. Illinois-based Chicago Equity Prns Ltd Company has invested 0.03% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Newman Dignan And Sheerar Incorporated owns 26,879 shares. Signature & Inv Advsr holds 0.03% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) or 7,439 shares. Johnson Invest Counsel Incorporated holds 0.02% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 21,778 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 1.06 million shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Capstone Inv Advsrs Lc owns 21,917 shares.

Buckingham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $6.11B and $793.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VBR) by 61,894 shares to 148,152 shares, valued at $19.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 1,514 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,884 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWB).

More notable recent BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “BB&T Decreases Prime Lending Rate – PRNewswire” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BB&T Q2 rises on loan growth, insurance income – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “BB&T Corp. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “BB&T shareholders approve merger of equals with SunTrust – PRNewswire” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “SunTrust Banks: BB&T Merger Provides Favorable Outlook – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.