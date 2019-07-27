Bb&T Lowered Its Stake in Target (TGT) as Stock Price Declined; Century Cmntys (CCS) Shareholder Long Pond Capital LP Cut Holding as Stock Price Rose

Bb&T Corp decreased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 45.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb&T Corp sold 16,674 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 20,165 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.62M, down from 36,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb&T Corp who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $87.06. About 5.01 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has declined 2.87% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 23/05/2018 – TARGET CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE DIGITAL CHANNEL SALES GREW 28 PERCENT AND CONTRIBUTED 1.1 PERCENTAGE POINTS OF COMPARABLE SALES GROWTH; 22/03/2018 – Babies R Us is the third most popular destination for baby registries after Amazon and Target, according to a WeeSpring survey; 17/04/2018 – Target Adding Eight Cosmetic Brands That Cater To Darker Skin Tones — MarketWatch; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP SEES FOR FULL-YEAR 2018, A LOW-SINGLE DIGIT INCREASE IN COMPARABLE SALES; 23/03/2018 – TARGET, KROGER ARE SAID IN POSSIBLE MERGER TALKS: FAST COMPANY; 15/03/2018 – TARGET OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE BY FITCH; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Operating Income Margin Rate 6.2%; 15/03/2018 – Fitch: Outlook Revision Reflects View Target’s Strategic Initiatives Are Gaining Traction; 14/05/2018 – Target Names William J. Foudy, Jr. President, Target Sourcing Services; 23/03/2018 – THERE IS NO TRUTH TO REPORT ON TARGET CORP AND KROGER CO MULLING MERGER

Long Pond Capital Lp decreased its stake in Century Cmntys Inc (CCS) by 6.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Pond Capital Lp sold 176,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.92% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.43 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.30M, down from 2.61M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Pond Capital Lp who had been investing in Century Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $834.64 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $27.53. About 297,311 shares traded. Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) has declined 8.52% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.95% the S&P500.

Long Pond Capital Lp, which manages about $1.63B and $2.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Diamondrock Hospitality Co (NYSE:DRH) by 476,643 shares to 2.86 million shares, valued at $31.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 11.56 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 12.34 million shares, and has risen its stake in Sl Green Rlty Corp (NYSE:SLG).

Analysts await Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.82 earnings per share, down 32.23% or $0.39 from last year’s $1.21 per share. CCS’s profit will be $24.86M for 8.39 P/E if the $0.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Century Communities, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.67% EPS growth.

Bb&T Corp, which manages about $5.60B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aptiv Plc by 4,853 shares to 76,425 shares, valued at $6.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 1,358 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,958 shares, and has risen its stake in Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC).

Analysts await Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $1.61 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.47 per share. TGT’s profit will be $824.86 million for 13.52 P/E if the $1.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.53 actual EPS reported by Target Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.23% EPS growth.