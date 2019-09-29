Bb&T Lowered Position in Mcdonalds Corp. (MCD) as Stock Rose; Carderock Capital Management Lowered Automatic Data Proc (ADP) Holding by $444,840

Bb&T Corp decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp. (MCD) by 3.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb&T Corp sold 5,753 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 181,581 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.71M, down from 187,334 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb&T Corp who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $161.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $213.16. About 2.25 million shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S SAYS U.S. GUEST COUNTS DECLINED IN 1Q; 05/03/2018 Mondelez Follows Apple, McDonald’s in Offering Debut Maple Bonds; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Hunts for Egg Eaters Amid Intense U.S. Competition; 14/03/2018 – Quick Service Restaurants Market in the US 2017-2021 with Key Players Chick-fil-A, Domino’s Pizza, McDonald’s, Restaurant Brand International and Subway Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 13/03/2018 – McDonald’s All American Games Announces The 2018 Morgan Wootten Player Of The Year Award Winners; 07/03/2018 – Sen. Warren: Warren Leads Senators Urging NLRB to Allow McDonald’s Joint-Employer Case to Advance; 19/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: McDonald’s proposes settlement in U.S. labor board case; 09/05/2018 – Libstar makes market debut on Johannesburg bourse; 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S CONCLUDES COMMENTS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 14/03/2018 – MCD SEES $2.4B CAPEX FOR 2018

Carderock Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Proc (ADP) by 6.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carderock Capital Management Inc sold 2,696 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 41,777 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.91M, down from 44,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Automatic Data Proc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $160.43. About 1.99M shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 30/05/2018 – U.S. ADP May National Franchise Report (Table); 11/04/2018 – ADP BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 69C FROM 63C, EST. 63C; 15/05/2018 – Pershing Square’s Ackman says portfolios are up for the year; 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN FEB NUMBER OF CONNECTING PASSENGERS INCREASED BY 0.8%; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data 3Q EPS $1.45; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – ONLY LATIN AMERICA WAS DOWN SLIGHTLY (-0.1%) IN MARCH; 18/04/2018 – ADP Appoints Thomas J. Lynch and Scott F. Powers to Board of Directors; 13/04/2018 – ADP PARIS AIRPORTS MARCH TRAFFIC RISS 5.5% Y/Y; 12/03/2018 – HONG KONG — France’s Groupe ADP plans to bid for the right to operate the international airport in Sapporo, Japan and is in talks to assemble a consortium for this purpose; 07/03/2018 MEDIA-France to go ahead with privatisation of ADP -BFM Business

Carderock Capital Management Inc, which manages about $350.61M and $264.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ansys (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 5,146 shares to 31,981 shares, valued at $6.55 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 30,140 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,940 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Grp (NYSE:UNH).

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. ADP’s profit will be $577.14M for 30.16 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 45 investors sold ADP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 291 raised stakes. 337.62 million shares or 0.85% less from 340.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.22 EPS, up 5.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.69B for 24.00 P/E if the $2.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual EPS reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 548 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 462 raised stakes. 490.26 million shares or 1.30% less from 496.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Bb&T Corp, which manages about $5.77 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marathon (NYSE:MPC) by 6,574 shares to 60,496 shares, valued at $3.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares S&P (IJR) by 88,361 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.54 million shares, and has risen its stake in Diageo (NYSE:DEO).