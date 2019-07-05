Bb&T Decreased Its Polaris (PII) Stake; Cannabis Science (CBIS) Has NaN Sentiment

Cannabis Science Inc (CBIS) investors sentiment NaN in Q1 2019. It’s in 2018Q4. The ratio [12345], as 1 funds started new or increased equity positions, while 1 decreased and sold stakes in Cannabis Science Inc. The funds in our database now own: 389,180 shares, up from 242,180 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Cannabis Science Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 0 Increased: 0 New Position: 1.

Bb&T Corp decreased Polaris (PII) stake by 34.05% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bb&T Corp sold 9,725 shares as Polaris (PII)’s stock rose 4.48%. The Bb&T Corp holds 18,837 shares with $1.59 million value, down from 28,562 last quarter. Polaris now has $5.41 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.15% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $88.54. About 417,538 shares traded. Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) has declined 16.95% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical PII News: 24/04/2018 – Polaris Industries 1Q Net $55.7M; 30/05/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC – BOAT HOLDINGS WILL MAINTAIN ITS HEADQUARTERS AND MANUFACTURING FACILITIES IN ELKHART, INDIANA; 30/05/2018 – Polaris Industries adds boats to its portfolio of snowmobiles and ATVs with the acquisition of Boat Holdings; 02/05/2018 – Polaris® RANGER® Celebrates Two Decades of Innovation and Leadership; 04/04/2018 – Rubrik Launches Polaris, the Industry’s First SaaS Platform for Data Management Applications; 21/05/2018 – Polaris Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Polaris RZR® Factory Racing Continues 2018 Success with Victories in Eight UTV Classes at the Polaris RZR UTV World Championship & San Felipe 250; 03/04/2018 – Florida Becomes 43rd U.S. State to Reclassify Driving Requirements for Three-Wheeled Roadsters; 30/05/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES – DEAL TO BUY BOAT HOLDINGS, LLC A BOAT MANUFACTURER OWNED BY VOGEL FAMILY, MANAGEMENT & BALMORAL FUNDS, IN AN ALL-CASH DEAL; 14/05/2018 – POLARIS CONSULTING & SERVICES LTD POLA.NS – MARCH QTR CONSOL REVENUE FROM OPS 7.21 BLN RUPEES VS 5.69 BLN RUPEES YR AGO

Bb&T Corp increased Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) stake by 17,063 shares to 536,570 valued at $44.63 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Genuine Parts Co (NYSE:GPC) stake by 2,723 shares and now owns 128,217 shares. Prudential Plc (NYSE:PUK) was raised too.

Analysts await Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) to report earnings on July, 23 before the open. They expect $1.66 earnings per share, down 6.21% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.77 per share. PII’s profit will be $101.37 million for 13.33 P/E if the $1.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual earnings per share reported by Polaris Industries Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 53.70% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.72, from 0.61 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold PII shares while 96 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 47.02 million shares or 6.03% less from 50.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Kansas-based Waddell Reed Fin has invested 0.05% in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII). Nordea Invest Mgmt, a Sweden-based fund reported 1,701 shares. Morgan Stanley invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII). Jlb holds 1.18% in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) or 66,373 shares. Csu Producer Resource owns 200 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Northstar Invest Limited Co holds 68,522 shares or 1.07% of its portfolio. Intrust Bancorporation Na holds 3,775 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Inc invested in 209,633 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Jane Street Gru Limited Com reported 5,273 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Us State Bank De reported 0.01% stake. Toronto Dominion Retail Bank, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 10,566 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 488 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Millennium Mgmt Llc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) for 153,502 shares. 255,191 were reported by Principal Fincl Grp. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0.02% invested in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) for 99,097 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Polaris Industries had 11 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, April 8 the stock rating was upgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets to “Overweight”. On Thursday, May 2 the stock rating was upgraded by Wedbush to “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Wednesday, April 24. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, May 21 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, May 8.

Since February 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $99,660 activity. 1,125 shares were bought by FARR KEVIN M, worth $99,660 on Tuesday, February 26.

Donaldson Capital Management Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Cannabis Science, Inc. for 99,780 shares. Edge Wealth Management Llc owns 15,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Frontier Investment Mgmt Co has 0% invested in the company for 20,000 shares. The Connecticut-based Massmutual Trust Co Fsb Adv has invested 0% in the stock. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc, a New York-based fund reported 20,000 shares.

Cannabis Science, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and commercializes phytocannabinoid pharmaceutical products primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $74.64 million. The firm is developing medicines for autism, blood pressure, cancer, cancer side effects, and other illnesses, as well as for general health maintenance. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s drugs under development include CS-TATI-1 for newly diagnosed and treatment-experienced patients with drug-resistant HIV strains, as well as those intolerant of available therapies; CS-S/BCC-1 to treat basal and squamous cell carcinomas; and a proprietary cannabis therapy for neurological conditions.