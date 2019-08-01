Bb&T Has Lowered Pfizer (PFE) Position as Stock Price Declined; Blue Chip Partners Lifted Its Comcast New (CMCSA) Position by $1.60 Million

Blue Chip Partners Inc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 17.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Chip Partners Inc bought 41,101 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The hedge fund held 272,441 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.89M, up from 231,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $198.21B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $43.61. About 5.64 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 11/04/2018 – MSNBC: BREAKING: Paul Ryan will not seek re-election this fall, NBC News confirms; 04/04/2018 – Charter, Comcast, Cox: Group to Launch Later This Year; 05/03/2018 – COMCAST CFO ENDS REMARKS AT MEDIA CONFERENCE; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST WELCOMES SKY WITHDRAWAL OF FOX RECOMMENDATION: ROBERTS; 21/05/2018 – Comcast Launches New Interactive Xfinity Store Design Centered on the Customer; 12/05/2018 – Matthew Keys: #BREAKING: NBC News is reporting six people injured, one dead in Paris knife attack; suspect shot dead by police; 23/05/2018 – Hohn Unconcerned About Regulatory Risk of Closing a Comcast-Fox Deal — Letter; 08/05/2018 – Disney could choose to split Fox’s assets with Comcast in lieu of a bidding war; 25/04/2018 – Comcast 1Q Cable Adjusted Ebitda Margin 40.1%; 23/05/2018 – Netflix is now worth more than Comcast Netflix’s market value increased to about $150 billion today

Bb&T Corp decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 4.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb&T Corp sold 54,918 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 1.05M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.77 million, down from 1.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb&T Corp who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $211.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $38.09. About 23.51M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 21/03/2018 – GSK in pole position for $20bn Pfizer unit; 08/03/2018 – Pfizer Announces Favorable Outcome of FDA Advisory Committee Meeting on XELJANZ® (tofacitinib) for Moderately to Severely; 23/03/2018 – GLAXO WITHDRAWS FROM PFIZER CONSUMER HEALTHCARE BID PROCESS; 19/03/2018 – BIODURO PACT WITH PFIZER LEADS TO CREATION OF A SHELF-STABLE; 12/04/2018 – PFIZER: CITI SEES PFE INCREASING SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM TO OFFSET EPS DILUTION FROM HIGHER ANTICIPATED R&D INVESTMENT TO MONETISE CURRENT PIPELINE; 23/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE DID NOT PUT IN A FINAL BID FOR PFIZER’S CONSUMER HEALTHCARE UNIT – SOURCE FAMILIAR WITH SITUATION; 19/04/2018 – ASEMBIA EXPANDS PACT WITH PFIZER ONCOLOGY; 19/03/2018 – U.S. FDA Grants Priority Review for a Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for XTANDI® (enzalutamide) in Non-Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer (CRPC); 01/05/2018 – PFE NEED MORE TIME TO UNDERSTAND TUMOR MUTATION BURDEN BIOMAKER; 10/04/2018 – TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS ALLIANCE SALUTES FDA APPROVAL OF AFINITOR® DISPERZ (EVEROLIMUS) AS THE FIRST ADJUNCTIVE TREATMENT APPROVED IN US FOR PATIENTS AGED 2 YEARS AND OLDER WITH TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS COMPLE…

Bb&T Corp, which manages about $5.60B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Huntington (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 29,400 shares to 84,061 shares, valued at $1.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 29,443 shares in the quarter, for a total of 164,363 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard (VGSH).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hartford Fincl stated it has 0.75% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Hanson Doremus Invest Management invested in 1.68% or 120,352 shares. Alpha Cubed Invs Llc stated it has 0.13% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Bridgecreek Inv Mgmt Limited Liability has 35,429 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Perritt Cap Inc stated it has 0.27% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). White Pine Limited Co accumulated 12,944 shares. Fincl invested in 6,085 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Wheatland Incorporated owns 42,948 shares. Hollencrest Capital Management accumulated 0.59% or 105,420 shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1.86M shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Co invested 0.15% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Bbr Limited Liability Corporation has 47,634 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Sigma Inv Counselors reported 16,678 shares. Catalyst Capital Advsr Ltd Co accumulated 400,000 shares. King Luther Cap Mgmt Corporation invested in 2.93 million shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M Hldgs Secs Incorporated reported 16,749 shares stake. Junto Capital Management Limited Partnership holds 3.22% or 1.40M shares. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Com has 0.53% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). 3,811 were reported by Jnba Financial Advsrs. Violich Cap Management has 0.19% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Legal And General Group Inc Plc stated it has 0.62% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 465,972 shares. The Connecticut-based Northcoast Asset Mngmt Limited Company has invested 0.07% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Plante Moran Fincl Limited Liability Co, Michigan-based fund reported 14,476 shares. Atria Invests Limited Liability Co accumulated 80,516 shares. Endurance Wealth Mgmt invested in 2.36% or 360,552 shares. 2,916 are held by Allsquare Wealth Management Lc. Guardian owns 140,972 shares. Blue Chip Prns reported 2.58% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). The Kansas-based Creative Planning has invested 0.05% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA).